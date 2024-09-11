NRM ghetto youth reject transition talk at new ONC campaign launch

A section of ghetto youths identifying with the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) have rejected proposals for transitional talks saying “President Museveni has a lot to accomplish in his manifesto.”

Speaking to the media during the launch of a campaign dubbed “Say No to a Forceful Transition” at the ONC offices in Kampala, Kawempe Division ghetto youth representative Moses Banalekaki said “a forceful transition will not be accepted because the current regime recognizes the ghetto community.”

“As ghetto youths we do not believe in forceful transition. As ghetto youth, we have been supported through the informal sector with different skilling initiatives. We have been allocated funds in all government projects starting with Parish Development Model, Emyooga and Youth Lively hood fund,” he added.

Kyambogo University guild presidential aspirant Claire Atuhaire said Museveni should stay in power since his government supports women.

Isaac Suubi from Kyambogo University said: “During Museveni‘s regime, we have realised free education starting with Universal Primary Education, Universal Secondary education and University Bursaries and Students loan.”

But he encouraged government to prioritize addressing challenges faced by youths, especially unemployment.

Still on Wednesday, ONC head Hadijah Namyalo revealed that the new campaign “is to give Museveni chance to fulfil pledges of the 2021-2026 electoral term.”

“We cannot allow forceful transition at this moment when we have started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We have hope in this regime, and we are sure everything will be fixed,” she said.

Namyalo claimed that several ongoing government projects would collapse if Museveni left power now.

Ali Katerega, a self-proclaimed opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) councillor for Masaka City said pledged to support Museveni in the 2026 presidential elections.