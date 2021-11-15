NRM has many thieves, says MP Sarah Opendi

Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi speaking at the Sheema Run, an event organized by Sheema Development Association to mobilised money for a ward for NCD patients over the weekend . ZADOCK AMANYISA

By  Zadock Amanyisa  &  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • At the weekend event, Ms Opendi had represented the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among at the event.  
  • The NRM spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo on Monday told Daily Monitor that mistakes in the party’s electoral commission are made by individuals and this should not be blamed on the whole party.

Tororo District Woman MP, Ms Sarah Opendi Achieng has faulted the ruling National Resistance (NRM) party for being inconsistent and participating in alteration of candidates' votes during its primary elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.