NRM has many thieves, says MP Sarah Opendi

Tororo District Woman MP, Ms Sarah Opendi Achieng has faulted the ruling National Resistance (NRM) party for being inconsistent and participating in alteration of candidates' votes during its primary elections.

According to the MP who is also an NRM member, candidates win the elections, but they are not genuinely accepted by the party electoral commission.

"NRM has many thieves. You can win an election and they have your votes stolen if you don't open your eyes. I won an election in 2010 for the NRM Primaries with a gap of over 33,000. I had 53,000 and she (her opponent) had twenty something thousand, but they refused to declare me for over two months and it is Prof Elijah Mushemeza who saved me. Thank you very much, professor," Ms Opendi said at the Sheema Run, an event organized by Sheema Development Association to fundraise for construction of a non-communicable diseases ward at Kabwohe health center IV at the weekend.

Corruption

Ms Opendi added that Uganda is grappling with corruption, especially in public offices and something needs to be done to eradicate it for better service delivery.

Ms Opendi called for concerted effort towards fighting corruption in the health sector.

“We have the problem of corruption. If we could stop corruption, we would have all the doctors that we need and pay them well, we would have drugs in the health facilities which is not the case today. So, let us all be honest, especially those in public offices and serve our people,” Ms Opendi said.

NRM responds

When contacted about Opendis’s allegations, the NRM spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo on Monday told Daily Monitor that mistakes in the party’s electoral commission are made by individuals and this should not be blamed on the whole party.

"NRM is made of human beings; who carry inconsistencies as individuals. But when you look at the composition of the Parliament, the majority of the people that were declared had performed well and Dr Tanga Odoi [the NRM electoral commission chairperson] has tried to do a good job under very difficult circumstances. That doesn't warrant somebody being a thief because even Hon Opendi could be having her own weaker side. But when we work harder together, we shall improve and get better," Mr Dombo said

He added: "The Electoral Commission has had challenges, even the national EC has declared people who have been nullified by courts of law, but that doesn’t make them thieves. I know some individuals could be having weaknesses but as NRM, we shall be getting better and better any time."

Among speech

At the weekend event, Ms Opendi had represented the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among at the event.

In her speech read by Ms Opendi, the deputy speaker rallied leaders to work together with the people they represent to invest resources in promoting good health among the people as a way of preventing non-communicable diseases.

According to Ms Among, good health promotion will reduce the burden of healthcare and lead to development in communities.

“Health is wealth as they say in modern public speech. It is therefore, important for leaders of today to work with the people to ensure that we promote good health and once achieved, then the cost of medical care will be lowered and manpower productivity will definitely increase as well. This is a project that we all must support and you can count on my support as a person and deputy speaker of Parliament,” said Ms Among.

Ms Among contributed Shs40 million cash towards the construction of the ward.

The Sheema South MP, Prof Elijah Dickens Mushemeza said the leaders are working with communities to achieve more because they have the necessary commitment, determination, discipline and clear direction for better results.

Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, the Sheema District Woman MP noted that they have resorted to community resource mobilization because it delivers results as opposed to the past when concentration was put on disease testing.

“In the recent past, we concentrated on rounds of cancer testing in communities but now we are mobilizing communities to support such initiatives and it will pay off,” she noted.

During the event, more than Shs200 million was raised in cash and pledges to construct the non-communicable diseases ward at Kabwohe health center IV.

Dr Gerald Mutungi, the head of the non-communicable diseases prevention and control programme at the ministry of health, appealed to leaders in other parts of the country to emulate community mobilization against non-communicable diseases.