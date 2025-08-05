NRM issues 2026 election guidelines ahead of delegates’ conference

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has issued detailed guidelines and a roadmap for its forthcoming Delegates’ Conference, scheduled for August 27-28, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

In a statement released by the party’s Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, on August 4, the main event will be preceded by a series of preparatory meetings. The Central Executive Committee (CEC) is set to convene from August 20 to 22, followed by the National Executive Council (NEC) on August 23, and the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Elective Conferences on August 25.

“In line with our constitutional mandate, these conferences are meant to strengthen internal party democracy, renew leadership mandates, and prepare our structures for the 2026 General Elections,” Todwong said.

Thousands of delegates from across the country are expected to attend. They include the National Chairperson, the 1st and 2nd National Vice Chairpersons (including the Female Vice Chairperson), and six Regional Vice Chairpersons representing the North, East, West, Central, Kampala, and Karamoja. Members of the CEC, NEC, NRM MPs, EALA representatives, and parliamentary flag bearers will also be present.

Local leadership will be well represented by NRM LC V chairpersons, city mayors, municipal division mayors, councillors at district and city levels, and flag bearers. In addition, chairpersons of district conferences and sub-county, municipal, and town council structures will participate.

Delegates from the party’s special interest organs, Women’s League, Youth League, Workers League, Elders League, PWDs League, Entrepreneurs League, and the NRM/A Veterans League, will also be in attendance. These will include national, district, and division executive committee members and councillors representing these groups.

Executive Committees of NRM diaspora branches and 30 elected members of the Historical Leaders Forum will also attend. President Yoweri Museveni, who also serves as the party’s National Chairman, is expected to invite up to 20 special observers to the National Conference and five to the NEC.

“This comprehensive delegate list ensures that all layers of the party’s structure from national to grassroots are fully represented in shaping the NRM’s future direction ahead of the 2026 elections,” Todwong said.

Accreditation will take place at the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT) in Nakawa. The party also announced that verified delegate lists will be publicly displayed one week before the meetings at all district offices and at the NRM Secretariat in Kampala.

“This process is key in reaffirming our party’s commitment to transparency, discipline, and strategic planning,” Todwong added.

Despite the preparations, the run-up to the conference has been dogged by controversy. Some members have raised concerns about conflict of interest in the vetting process for CEC aspirants. Several contenders argue that sitting CEC members, who are also candidates, should not oversee the vetting of their rivals.

They have petitioned the party’s top leadership, calling for the process to be overseen instead by the NRM’s legal and elders’ forums.

Others have accused the party’s Electoral Commission of selectively releasing delegate lists to incumbents, giving them an unfair advantage in mobilizing support.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, a CEC member seeking re-election as Vice Chairperson for the Western Region, addressed the concerns in an interview.

“We are ready to go through this process, and even as candidates, we are also prepared for it. We hope it will go very peacefully,” he said.

He added that the vetting would follow the NRM Constitution and be conducted fairly. “The person expected to be a member of CEC should be a person of integrity, and that’s why we urge our voters to filter the candidates properly.”

On the issue of impartiality, Dr Baryomunsi explained that candidates would recuse themselves during vetting sessions.

“When we are vetting President Museveni for the position of President, he also excuses himself and goes into the chair while we assess him in his absence. We do the same for all candidates,” he said.