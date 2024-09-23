NRM issues guidelines for Kisoro by-election primaries

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Electoral Commission (EC) has announced conditions for aspirants for the Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament (MP) ahead of a by-election to replace deceased Sarah Mateke.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, NRM EC chairperson Tanga Odoi said all those vying for Mateke’s seat should not be members of armed forces or cultural leaders- and must not be employed in government.

“Any member who wishes to contest for the position shall deliver a written expression of interest letter, copies of academic documents and must not be a member of the armed forces such as the army, police, and prisons,” Odoi emphasized.

According to NRM, contestants can formally express interest by paying a non-refundable fee of Shs1m to the party. Further, they must be aged above 18 and registered as a voter within NRM.

The Kisoro woman MP seat was rendered vacant following the death of Mateke on September 9.

Mateke doubled as State Minister for Defence.

Meanwhile, Odoi said eligible candidates for Local Government Councillorship should be below 30 years for youth and 60 years and above for older persons. They must be residents within the electoral area among others.

The vacant positions within the Kisoro District Local Government Council include District Woman Councilor –South Division (NRM resigned), Municipal Male Older person councilor Northern Division (NRM died), Municipal Male Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Councilor (NRM died), Sub-county Male Youth Councilor –Chahafi Town Council (NRM resigned) and Sub-county Female PWD Councilor Bunagana Town Council (NRM died).

He said the expression of interest will run September 23-30, 2024.

“In line with Article 39(10) (a) of the NRM constitution, the party Electoral Commission hereby calls for expression of interest and picking of nomination forms for NRM Primaries for Parliamentary and Local Government Council by-elections in Kisoro District,” Odoi announced.