NRM launches village-based mobilisation model ahead of 2026 polls

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has launched a leader's handbook for village-based mobilisation ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The guide outlines the sequences and highlights of village-based mobilisation efforts to secure a bigger victory than that of 2021.

The launch took place at the party offices in Kampala on October 13, 2025, with party mobilisers from different parts of the country undergoing induction on the implementation of the model.

Speaking at the launch, the party director for mobilisation, Rosemary Ssenninde, said the unprecedented village-based mobilisation model speaks to the centrality of branch leadership in party affairs.

"It underscores the NRM national leader's desire to empower grass-roots structures to take the lead in canvassing for votes during this election," Ssenninde said. "Under this arrangement, village leaders will be tasked to ensure they get the vote out and take full responsibility for its protection."

The party deputy secretary general, Rose Namayanja, said the strategy is guided by the party's mass and grassroots nature.

"Why we choose this strategy is that the NRM is a mass party, it's a grassroots party, and the votes are not in Kampala, the votes are not at the district, the votes are at the sub-county and village level," she said.

The party's national treasurer, Nekesa Oundo, implored foot soldiers to prepare citizens during these elections by telling them what's contained within the manifesto.

"We are going to continue with the 100 million shillings per parish, but there is an extra 15 million shillings for the leaders, that's the preparation," she said. "We need to remind them about Emyooga and the procedures to benefit from them."

The model also seeks to enhance leadership at the branch by formulating and building capacity of a 63-member village task force at each of the 72,000 villages/branches in Uganda.



