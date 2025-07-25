NRM LC5, mayoral elections marred by rigging, violence

Allegations of vote rigging, tear-gas in Mbarara City, and sporadic clashes between rival supporters elsewhere yesterday marked yet another low in the ruling NRM internal party elections. But scenes that played out yesterday present the same old script that has dramatised the party’s internal polls for nearly four decades now. Ahead of yesterday’s polls, Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM party electoral commission chairperson, coming from scathing criticisms from President Museveni, his party chief, had said they had learnt from their previous elections and warned candidates and election officials against involving themselves in election malpractice. Dr Odoi said those who engage in such acts would be handled by the police.

But the warnings fell on deaf ears, leading to more fracas, allegations of vote rigging, and in some cases outright violence, forcing the security forces to step in.

Ms Hadijah Namyalo, the head of Office of the National Chairman, yesterday raised the red flag on the credibility of the elections when she said election officials were again caught tampering with the poll results. “In some areas, the DR forms have been tampered with, and the rigging was high and we managed to capture people interchanging results. Just imagine a police cell, where people have been interchanging results. I was forced to question the OC because people were outside shouting. There was chaos, and everyone was shouting that our results have been tampered with,” she said. She cited Kisenyi in downtown Kampala and Kamwokya where she witnessed the rigging first-hand.

For much of the time, the NRM internal elections have been fraught, with irregularities and accusations of malpractice, including violence. In the capital city, at Kabowa Church of Uganda polling station in Rubaga South, tempers flared as election officers and voters exchanged heated words moments after the results were announced. Chaos erupted when the angry voters accused officials of altering the tally. They claimed that the figures read by the election officer for the Rubaga Division mayor n sharply differed from what had been counted. In Arua City, at Arua Public Cell, supporters of different candidates confronted each other over allegations of candidates ferrying non-voters from other areas. The voting process was stopped for several minutes as the polling officials called for security personnel to intervene.

Next to the city, the Police in Arua District also arrested an NRM Registrar following allegations of misconduct related to the issuance of DR forms to a particular candidate before the official designated time. The police said the Registrar issued the forms in violation of the security committee’s directives, prompting the RDC and his team to order his arrest on suspicion of corruption and misconduct concerning the register. The dent on the credibility of the polls also stretched to westwards to Bushenyi District, where the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Sam Orikunda, had to step up to the podium and cool tempers and ordered fresh reading of voters’ names in the register at the Kabwohe market cell polling station.

Heavy security personnel were deployed after voters of Mr Edgar Mukandane, contesting for chairperson of Bushenyi District, accused the incumbent, Ms Jemima Buhanda, of ferrying voters from other polling stations to come and vote in her favour. In the East, voters in the Wandawa cell in Namatala Ward in Mbale City showed up, only to be told that elections had ended. In Lira, Mr Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner, confirmed the arrest of NRM parish supervisor of Acwao Ward in Lira City East Division, Mr Dray Okello, after he was allegedly found in possession of 95 posters and 71 appointment letters of one of the aspiring candidates for mayoral flag. Mbarara City perhaps witnessed the real action with police firing tear-gas as supporters of Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi were confronted by supporters of Seth Murari while lining up at Muti polling station in Mbarara Taxi Park. In Mubende District, tempers also flared at Katungulu Polling Station in Katungulu Village, Kasambya Sub-county, after voters failed to reach a consensus on whether to use the voters' register during the NRM primaries.

Voters demand cash

Busia Municipality had voters keeping away from the exercise demanding cash from the candidates. Several would-be voters this publication spoke to said they would only cast their votes if induced. David Bogere, one of the voters in the village, said the numbers were low because the candidates had not bribed the voters.

Another voter said: “Today, before we vote for them to go and eat, they must pay what belongs to us for them to join the eating table.” But Rogers Mulindwa, the senior manager in charge of Information, Communication and Public Relations at the NRM party Secretariat, yesterday admitted some of the anomalies and said the team would handle them expeditiously. He said while the exercise was generally peaceful, with sporadic cases of malpractices across the country. “We have had a few isolated cases, like in Namutumba, where a declaration form was grabbed from a register. We also had incidents of some chaos in Iganga Municipality,” he said.



