NRM leaders ask Museveni to solve high cost of living 

Members of the ruling National Resistance Movement party (NRM) have tasked President Museveni to fix the current economic shocks that have affected household income.

Mr Fred Muhangi, the chairperson of Lyantonde District, said although the government has achieved a lot in infrastructure, health, education, women’s emancipation and security, household income is declining due to the high cost of living.

Statistics show that up to 18 million Ugandans struggle with multiple forms of poverty, higher than the 8.7 million which the government announced earlier after assessing income levels.



“My message to our party chairperson is to let him put emphasis on solving high prices of fuel and household commodities like sugar and soap. Once he fixes that, the 2026 election will be a walkover because we have performed fairly well in other key sectors over the years,” Mr Muhangi said last Friday.

He made the remarks during the endorsement of Mr Museveni for another term in office in Lyantonde.

The district leaders also asked the government to tarmac the Lumbugu-Lwamaggwa–Lyantonde–Sembabule road and also equip Lyantonde General Hospital.

“This road has often appeared in the NRM national manifesto, but has not been worked upon yet it connects three districts. We also have a health facility that receives many patients from surrounding districts and we want it equipped and also elevated to a referral hospital,” Mr Muhangi added.

During the same event, the NRM youth under the Generation 1986 pressure group highlighted 10 key achievements of President Museveni, including building a professional and disciplined army, peace and stability, women’s emancipation, decentralisation of power, and freedom of speech and expression.

President Museveni meets some of the leaders of Lyantonde, Kyotera and Rakai districts in 2020. PHOTO/PPU



Ms Hadijah Namyalo, the head of the Office of the National Chairperson (ONC), promised to address the issues so that the NRM party consolidates its support in the district. “We appreciate the people of this district for their big support for President Museveni and this was reflected in last year’s elections. I appeal to you to double your support for him in 2026,” she said.

The Lwengo District chairperson, Mr Abdullah Kitaatta, who is the director for information in the ONC, said Lyantonde locals should support the government because the district has transformed ever since it was carved out of Rakai in 2006.

“By 2006, Lyantonde had only 30 government primary schools with an enrollment of only 10,000 pupils , but today there are 52 government schools with 270,000 pupils,” he said.