Kayunga NRM leaders endorse Museveni's 2026 presidential bid

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in Kayunga District have endorsed Uganda’s almost four-decade leader to contest for presidency in 2026.

The leaders endorsed President Museveni on Sunday during Mr Moses Karangwa's lavish Shs1bn wedding celebration. Late last year, Karangwa married his wife, Florence Kirabo and the celebration was not held immediately because he was engaged with business commitments.

Mr Karangwa is the Kayunga District NRM chairman and the couple has been together for 27 years.

The function took place at their country home in Budaali village, Bbaale sub-county in Kayunga District.

NRM leaders used the ceremony to endorse Museveni’s 2026 presidential bid by adding their signatures to the “Muzeeyi Tova ku Main” campaign.

While making her remarks, Hadijah Namyalo a senior presidential advisor and head of the office of the national chairman, NRM said president Museveni is NRM’s “Owen Falls Dam” and Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son is the “Standby Generator”.

“When President Museveni who is our Owen falls dam goes off we shall switch on Gen. Muhoozi, who is our standby generator,” Ms Namyalo said amidst ululations from supporters of both Gen. Muhoozi and President Museveni.

At the function, supporters of President Museveni and those of Gen Muhoozi sat in separate camps and each chanted slogans in support of their leaders.

“When we say Muzeeyi Tova ku Main, we mean that President should be on the ballot in 2026,” Ms Namyalo added.

She castigated technocrats in districts for embezzling funds the government sends to offer services to people and urged all anti-corruption agencies and the police to deal with such errant civil servants.

Ms Namyalo expressed dismay over the delays to tarmac the Kayunga-Galilaaya road which she said has always been in the budget but not worked on.

She urged leaders in the district to petition President Museveni so that he fulfils the pledge of tarmacking it.

Capt. Mike Mukula, who headed the organizing committee of the wedding warned youth in the district against being lured into rebel activities by selfish people.

He commended Mr Karangwa for being a selfless person when it comes to supporting NRM and also thanked him for bringing development to Kayunga District when he started an FM radio.

Capt. Mukula said despite the failures NRM had registered in the almost four decades it has been in power, there were many achievements the country had registered such as peace.