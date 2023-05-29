NRM legislators start 10-day Kyankwanzi retreat

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has kicked off a 10-day retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District.

The retreat began on Saturday but President Museveni, who doubles as the NRM national chairperson, officially opened it yesterday, a tweet posted on the party social media handles stated.

“The President is also expected to give a keynote address on the role of leaders in exponentially increasing household incomes and wealth creation among other key issues,” the tweet read.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni who is also the Education and Sports minister.

The retreat is running under the theme “Increasing Household Incomes and Wealth Creation: The Critical Role of the Leader.”

While addressing journalists at Parliament last week, the Government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, said the retreat will, among others, reawaken the party’s ideology among its members and remind leaders on their role in enhancing the household incomes, wealth creation and social transformation of the country.

A section of Opposition Members of Parliament, who support the NRM manifesto, Mr Obua added, had also received invitations to attend the same retreat.

Some of the leaders who attended yesterday’s event include Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong.