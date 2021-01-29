NRM losers in Kwania council elections create shadow govt

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearers, who lost in the recently concluded local government councils polls in Kwania District, have formed a shadow government.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday, Ms Marry Cyril Akullo, who lost Aduku Town Council LC5 female councillor race, said they will play a watchdog role.

“Since UPC candidates won 90 per cent of the positions in the district council, this forum is to check how the public funds will be used for effective service delivery. We shall do the checks and balances, which is for the good of our people,” she said.

Asked about the sustainability of the shadow government, Ms Akullo said they will work with the NRM structures in the district.

Out of the nine seats for LC5 chairpersons in Lango, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) took five, including Kwania, Amolatar, Apac, Otuke and Alebtong.

The ruling NRM party won in Kole, Lira and Oyam while the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) recaptured Dokolo District from NRM.

For LC5 council seats, UPC took 16 out of 18 available seats in Kwania.

The NRM only won Nambieso Sub-county LC5 male council and Aduku Town Council LC5 male council seats.

But UPC won in the nine sub-counties of Chawente, Inomo, Abongomola, Akali, Atongtidi, Ayabi, Aduku, Ayabi Town Council and Inomo Town Council.

Ms Akullo has been elected as the interim chairperson of the shadow government.

Mr Robson Odyomo, who lost the Akali Sub-county LC5 councillor seat, is the vice chairperson.

Mr MacKay Ocen Obia, who lost the Ayabi Town Council LC5 councillor seat, was elected the speaker and Ms Rebecca Kabasinde, the Akali/Abongomola Woman councillor candidate, was elected his deputy.

Mr Richard Egwar Abili, who lost the Inomo Town Council LC5 councillor male seat, was appointed secretary for works and technical services.

Ms Fatuma Adongo, the Chawente/Atongtidi female councillor, was appointed secretary for education and health. Mr Robson Odyomo was appointed secretary for finance and administration.

Inomo Sub-county LC5 female councillor, Ms Juliet Lages, was appointed secretary for community based services and IT specialist.

Mr George Ogwok, who lost the Abongomola LC5 male councillor seat, was appointed secretary for production, marketing and natural resources.

Mr Johnson Okune, an NRM supporter in Aduku Town Council, said the shadow government will restore sanity and solidarity among party members .

“Tere has been a lot of infighting in NRM leadership in Kwania. The party leadership did not call for meetings to settle conflicts that arose in the party. That is why we lost the elections. I believe this forum will help us correct those messes,” he said.

However, Mr Sam Omara Angai, the district NRM chairperson, said he was not aware of the group.

“I don’t know anything about that group. They are doing what they think is good for them,” he said.

Mr Alex Geoffrey Ogwal Adyebo, the district chairperson-elect, said his government will look for avenues to unite the team for the common goal.

“If they are coming for a good cause, I’m going to work together with them for the development of Kwania District,” he said.

However, some critics said the group is only seeking relevance .

