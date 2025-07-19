NRM members in Busia deny four incumbent MPs party flag

The just concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) polls left four incumbent MPs in Busia District nursing heartbreak after voters denied them the party flag ahead of the 2026 general election.

Among those defeated were long-serving legislators who had previously enjoyed strong support within their constituencies.

They include Ms Hellen Auma Wandera (district woman MP), Mr Geofrey Macho (Busia Municipality MP), Mr Dennis Nyangweso (Samia Bugwe Central) and Mr Godfrey Were Odero (Samia Bugwe South MP).





Combo: Mr Dennis Nyangweso (Samia Bugwe Central) and Mr Godfrey Were Odero (Samia Bugwe South).





Mr John Mulimba, the MP for Samia Bugwe North who doubles as Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, was the only one who won the party flag after a tight race against Mr John Paul Wandera.

Political commentators in the district argue that the MPs' losses reflect shifting political dynamics and growing dissatisfaction among the electorate, particularly over issues such as poor service delivery, growing youth unemployment, and alleged detachment from grassroots concerns.



Mr Were Odero lost the card to Mr Julius Wandera Maganda former MP and State Minister for East Africa Community, Mr Macho lost the card to Ismail Sowedi Mulemya a businessman , Mr Nyangweso lost to long time political rival Mr Richard Wanyama Hamala,and Ms Auma lost to a new comer Ms Janet Anyango Webby.



Mr Macho and Mr Wandera said they would seek for re-election on independent tickets, arguing that they would retain their seats in the House.

Combo: Mr Godfrey Macho (Busia Municipality) and Ms Hellen Auma Wandera (district woman)





Mr Wandera accused his opponent of using soldiers to beat up his agents and the sub-county party registrar, who had been forced to flee the centre in fear of being beaten by the soldiers.



Some residents who participated in the exercise said the elections were free and fair and that the results served as a lesson to the losing MPs for poor performance.



Mr Maganda said he would reach out to his opponents for reconciliation because they still need one another ahead of 2026 general election.



Mr George William Kayemba , said he had voted Mr Macho twice to Parliament and the decision by voters in Busia Municipality is a sign that he has not performed to their expectations.

