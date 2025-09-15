NRM MPs approve city, 4 new districts

Barely seven months after the government announced it would not authorise the creation of any new administrative units, members of the ruling NRM party parliamentary caucus on Friday gave the nod to four new districts and a city. Tororo District, with a population of 609,939, will upon approval by Parliament, be split into three districts and a city with two divisions.

The government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, told reporters at Parliament on Friday that the caucus, upon receiving a report from Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi, also approved the carving of Bughendera District out of Bundibugyo District, with 264,778 people, going by the 2024 Census. “Having received the report of the minister of Local Government, the caucus resolved to support the creation of Mukuju District, Mulanda District, Kisoko District, and Tororo City in the Financial Year 2025/2026, subject to the law.









“We also agreed to support the creation of Bughendera District out of Bundibugyo District in the same financial year, and to handle other districts, cities, and municipalities subsequently in the period 2026 to 2031,” Mr Obua said.

Although Mr Magyezi said bringing the new administrative units into operation would require Shs26 billion, Ugandans should also look at the positive side of enlarging the units.

“Yes, there is a financial burden, but there is also a benefit. Uganda’s population is growing rapidly, and urbanisation is at 5.3 percent annually, the fastest rate in Africa. People want services closer to them, and that’s what we are addressing,” he said during the Friday press briefing.

Finance ministry spokesperson Jim Mugunga told this publication yesterday that they await the government’s decision on the same before making any comment.

Govt backtracks

Mr Magyezi, who has since 2023 said he would not authorise the creation of new administrative units, seemed to taken eaten back his words. “We are doing this purely for service delivery, peace, and security. Once the people express their will through council resolutions, it is my duty as minister to study and present it to Cabinet, then to Parliament. That process is lawful,” he said. The development comes barely a month after a 28-page report by the House Committee on Government Assurance discovered that the elevation of 10 former municipalities into cities in 2020 was ill-timed because they do not meet the standards of a city.

The report, supported by the House in early August, noted that the elevation of Arua, Mbarara, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka, Lira, Soroti, and Hoima into cities by the government was hurried. “The Committee concludes that to a larger extent, the government has not implemented this assurance to fully operationalise the new cities,” read part of the report. The report listed the absence of an enabling regulatory and legal framework; shortage of office space and accommodation; as well as the absence of appropriate physical development plans in the new cities. Five other municipalities of Entebbe, Kabale, Moroto, Nakasongola, and Wakiso that were supposed to be elevated to cities between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, have since remained on the back burner.

Tororo as a special case

The decision by the NRM party parliamentary caucus comes five months after President Museveni approved the proposition. Mr Museveni, in an April meeting with traditional and religious leaders, Members of Parliament, ministers from the region, district councillors, and LC3 chairpersons, approved the proposal, which he said was aimed at addressing ethnic tensions and improving service delivery. This, he said, would end the longstanding issue of contention between the Japadhola and Iteso communities, who for long had been embroiled in administrative boundary and leadership squabbles. “We believe this reorganisation will reduce ethnic tension between the Iteso and the Japadhola,” he said.









In December 2017, one person was shot dead when protesters from the Japandhola community clashed with police after the former blocked Iteso cultural leader, Emorimor Papa Augustine Osuban, from reaching Tororo Town to attend the Iteso cultural festival, which was taking place at King George Memorial Stadium. In 2021, the Tororo District LC5 chairperson polls, which attracted 12 contestants, were won by the NRM’s John Okeya, who secured 113,126 votes. His closest competitor, Emmanuel Osuna, secured 28,352 votes. The district did not have a chairperson for three years after the Electoral Commission put them on hold following persistent chaos that broke out following the death of the then-incumbent Apollo Jaramogi in May 2017.

Earlier, On March 2, 2005, a barefoot John Ojim Omoding, accompanied by a friend, Gerald Omaset Obbo, later to become chairperson of Morukatipe Sub-county, sank his teeth into a live rat in front of President Museveni as a sign of resolve in demanding a new district for the Iteso community, who they said were being marginalised by the majority Japadhola. Splitting Tororo into three districts and a city implies the number of MPs will rise from the current eight to 13, where each of the districts will have its own Woman MP, and City Woman representative, while the two city divisions also get their MPs. Likewise, Bughendera District will also get a Woman MP.

Administrative burden

Although the government argues that the creation is aimed at easing the extension of services to the masses, a section of political and economic experts said the move is aimed at increasing the NRM dominance and burdens the national Treasury. Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, said the creation of the new units would be good if the country had enough resources, but the timing now is politically motivated and will make them a burden in terms of administrative management. “This is a calculated move by the NRM to increase their support as we head to the 2026 elections, because why is it coming now? The timing disadvantages other political players because NRM is likely to receive more votes in those areas than others,” he said. “Creating more administrative units will require human resource that needs wages.

Instead, the government would be investing in the available sectors like strengthening the health and education sectors so that people get the proper services they need,” Dr Sultan argued. Ms Sarah Birete, executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, said, “The creation of new administrative units further burdens the taxpayer in terms of a bloated administration cost, taking away the would-be resources for service delivery.” The government has, over the years, been grappling with bloating administrative costs in the local governments. For example, in the current FY2025/2026 budget, the government is spending Shs6.1 trillion to fund local governments, where 3.5 trillion is being spent on wages, Shs1.4 trillion on non-wages, 571.8 billion on pension and gratuity, while only Shs613.4 billion is for development expenditure.

This publication's analysis of the June 30 Public Service ministry salary circular indicates that political leaders and districts, cities, and municipal technical officials consume about half of the Local Government wage Bill, while other civil servants in agricultural extension, primary health care, primary education, and tertiary institutions will share the rest. The district and cities political hierarchy is headed by the directly elected LC5 chairperson or the city mayor, and these have assistants. There is also a municipal/city division mayor, a district/city speaker, and members of the district/city executive. On top of these, there is a municipal/city deputy mayor, municipal/division chairperson, sub-county chairperson, and their municipal counterparts.

The political wing works with technical members who are directly recruited by national and district service commissions. Under the office of the district boss, there is the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) whose main duties are to head the district public service and provide strategic leadership in developing, reviewing, monitoring and implementing policies, plans, strategies and programmes of the central government and district council. A CAO/city or town clerk is also the accounting officer of the district. In cities and municipalities, this position is held by the city/municipal clerk. The CAO also has a deputy.

There is also a CAO/city or town clerk who supervises 11 departments, including finance, procurement, works, education, community-based, natural resources, production, trade and industry, and health, which are all headed by officers. In total, the department of finance has 11 officers, procurement (three), planning (four), works (13), education (eight), community-based service (six), natural resources (12), internal auditor (two), production (13), health (nine)], trade and industry (five). These are in addition to the 29 district, city, or municipal administrative staff who are headed by the deputy CAO or town/city clerk.

Sinking economy

Mr Richard Ssempala, an economist and a lecturer at Makerere University School of Economics, believes creating more administrative units is just sinking the economy, especially when the local governments have less decision on their resource distribution.

“The essence of decentralisation in Uganda didn’t work. Districts have less autonomy on critical issues that would drive service delivery. For example, revenue distribution/Allocation. Sometimes even hiring and firing…Capping of the budget leaves many districts with no leeway to make feasible investments in favour of the needs of their people,” he said.



