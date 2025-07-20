NRM nullifies Kapchorwa election over fraud

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, has ordered fresh elections in Kapchorwa district due to electoral irregularities.

The affected constituencies include; Kapchorwa Municipality, Tingey County, and Kapchorwa Woman MP.

Dr. Odoi made the announcement at the party headquarters on Sunday afternoon, citing formal complaints and evidence of massive voter bribery, intimidation, falsification of results, and manipulation of the tallying process.

"The election in Kapchorwa district was mismanaged by our staff, who were involved in corruption, failed to follow electoral guidelines, and in some cases, did not even read out the results," he said.

The NRM Electoral Commission has canceled all results in Kapchorwa District and will organize new elections, with dates to be announced soon. Dr. Odoi emphasised that the process in these constituencies was not free and fair, leading to the nullification of the elections.

"We found that the process in these constituencies was not free and fair. The Commission has therefore nullified the elections and will organize a fresh process," he said.

One of the aspirants for Kapchorwa Municipality MP, Mr. Martin Chemonges, welcomed the decision, stating that the entire process was rigged.

"I am happy that the election has been nullified. The entire process was rigged. People shamelessly celebrated after stealing votes, and there was no proper tallying of results at all," he said.

Mr Chemonges added that the nullification gives voters another chance to make their voices count through a free and fair process.

The nullification comes amid ongoing investigations involving the NRM district registrar in Kapchorwa, who was arrested by police over allegations of electoral malpractice.

Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Fredrick Chesang, confirmed that the registrar was found with a large sum of money and is suspected of manipulating results in favor of specific candidates.

"Preliminary findings suggest the registrar declared winners who did not actually win. He claims the money was meant to pay village registrars, but we are investigating its actual purpose," Chesang said.

According to information on the ground, some of the declared winners received more votes than the total number of registered voters in the district, raising serious concerns about the credibility of the election results.

Ms Mary Chebet, an NRM supporter in Kapchorwa district, said, "The nullification has created uncertainty among candidates and voters in Kapchorwa, one of the most politically active districts in the Sebei sub-region. Several incumbents and newcomers are now preparing for a repeat election as the NRM seeks to resolve internal tensions and maintain its political stronghold."

Observers say, "The decision by Dr. Tanga Odoi demonstrates the party’s willingness to correct electoral flaws but also exposes deep divisions and organizational weaknesses at the grassroots level."



