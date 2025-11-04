NRM parliamentary flag bearer in Masaka city among suspects in PLE malpractice

Police have arrested 15 people and are hunting for one of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary flag bearers in Masaka City over allegations of examination malpractice in the Greater Masaka region.

The suspects, including their invigilators, were arrested in the districts of Masaka, Rakai, Kyotera and Masaka City.

The spokesman of Greater Masaka Regional Police, Mr Twaaha Kasirye, said the suspects were involved in Primary Leaving Education examinations malpractice.

"In Masaka District, eight teachers were arrested for examination malpractice at St. Kizito Butenzi Primary School. The teachers were caught red-handed writing answers for candidates and coaching them on how to approach Social Studies questions. Evidence was obtained at the scene to support the case," Superintendent of Police Kasirye said.

Mr Kasirye said they are also hunting for a man who attempted to bribe Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) officials to influence their examination monitoring process.

"He is currently on the run after attempting to bribe a UNEB monitor in an effort to influence the examination process," Mr Kasirye said.

The Monitor understands that the person on the run is one of the NRM parliamentary flag bearers in Masaka City.

The police also arrested UNEB invigilators and a scout on allegations of helping pupils in the examinations.

"The arrests followed the discovery of a candidate in possession of a small paper containing Social Studies examination answers during an abrupt inspection. All suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue," he said.

He said another man was arrested at St. Raphael Mbuye Primary School for impersonation.