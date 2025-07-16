NRM party draws the line on primary polls

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has issued a raft of tough guidelines ahead of its primaries tomorrow. The party electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi, also warned against the ferrying of voters, violence, and use of outdated voter registers. He vowed to take tough disciplinary action, including nullifying results where gross irregularities are observed. Mr Odoi, who briefed the media at the NRM Secretariat offices in Kampala yesterday, said the party is fully prepared to conduct the elections as planned and dismissed reports of any postponement. “We'll have the elections as scheduled on July 17. The declaration forms are ready, our staff are prepared, materials have been purchased, and transportation is about to commence,” Mr Odoi said. He said the old registers had been withdrawn and only the newly compiled voters' registers would be used during the primaries.

“We know that by the time of the elections, we shall have the registers. We have a few internal issues, but we are handling them. Any district still in possession of old registers should know they will not be used,” Mr Odoi warned. There were reports that registers for some districts were not ready, but the party secretariat dismissed the worries. The NRM secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, confirmed that the registers would be delivered to all sub-counties by the end of today. “We shall strictly vote using the register. If your name is not on it, you will not vote,” he said. The NRM party is set to hold primaries for direct parliamentary constituency, and District Woman MP seats across the country. The elections will be conducted at the village level by lining up behind the candidates. All districts, except the Karamoja Sub-region, will commence the electoral process at 10am.

Village assemblies will start at 10am and end at 12 O’clock, followed by queuing behind the candidates at midday. The voting is expected to conclude by 2pm to prevent voter migration from one village to another. “We have tried to get megaphones for calling members to the assembly for some villages which are very large. All assemblies start at 10am. The real lining behind candidates shall start at midday and no election shall go beyond 2pm in any part of the country to avoid people running from one village to another,” Mr Odoi explained. “Candidates are warned against ferrying voters to various villages. Wherever we find fault with elections, we shall cancel and re-vote,” he said. In Karamoja, where nomadic pastoralism is still prevalent, the elections will start earlier at 9am and end by 11am. “If you delay in Karamoja, you will not find voters.

They would have moved to graze their cattle, sometimes even across the border into Kenya. We are aware of this because we’ve done elections there before,” Mr Odoi explained. Mr Odoi also indicated that it also starts raining in the sub-region at 11.30am, hence the plan to have the elections before the rain falls. The party electoral commissioner, Mr James Tweheyo, said the elections will be conducted in 353 direct constituency seats, 146 District Woman seats in 72,000 villages across the country. The elections tomorrow follow weeks of joint campaigns that have, in several parts of the country, been marked by voter intimidation, violence, and widespread allegations of malpractices. In various districts, clashes between rival camps have resulted in injuries and destruction of property, prompting police interventions and making arrests.

Incidents of voter bribery, use of abusive language, and threats among supporters have also been reported, casting a shadow over the internal party process. In areas like Sembabule, Kassanda, Isingiro South, Mubende and parts of eastern Uganda, the campaigns have turned chaotic, with rival candidates accusing each other of ferrying supporters and tampering with the voters' register. Religious sentiments have also been invoked to sway voters, further intensifying the tensions. As the primaries proceed, observers are watching closely to see whether the new guidelines and stern warnings issued by the party officials will restore order and credibility to a process that is crucial in determining the NRM’s flag bearers ahead of the 2026 General Elections.