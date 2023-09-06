NRM policies making you poor - Bobi 

Eastern Uganda residents queued along the roads in the towns of Iganga, Bugiri, Busia, Naluwere, Namyembe, Muwayo Buhobe and Namugondi to catch a glimpse of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader, Mr Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, as he made his way to Busia Town yesterday.

As early as 11am, traders in Busia Town had closed their businesses to receive Mr Kyagulanyi at Madibira playgrounds where he addressed his supporters. Mr Kyagulanyi’s motorcade was on several occasions stopped by his supporters on the way, who kept requesting that he addresses them.

Upon arrival in Iganga Town, Mr Kyagulanyi was forced to address the big gathering, even when there was no scheduled meeting, after excited locals thronged the road, blocking his motorcade for more than one hour.

Majority of his supporters, who were dressed in NUP red colours, sang praise songs for their leader. By 3pm, he had not made it to Busia, but his supporters anxiously waited.

Mr Fred Achoka, one of NUP mobilisers, said they were overwhelmed by the huge crowds.

Mr Livingstone Mabachi, another party supporter, said: “Many Ugandans now feel Kyagulanyi is the answer to the many unanswered issues affecting them.”