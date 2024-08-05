NRM politicians rally support for FDC's Ngiya jailed over Shs47m debt

National Resistance Movement (NRM)-aligned politicians and residents of Bugiri District have initiated a fundraising drive to secure the release of Mr Rogers Ngiya, the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) chairperson for Bukooli Central Constituency.

Mr Ngiya was remanded to Kirinya Prison in Jinja City for six months in June after failing to pay Shs47 million in costs awarded to Bukooli Central Member of Parliament, Mr Solomon Silwany (NRM).

In 2021, Mr Ngiya petitioned the Jinja High Court, challenging Mr Silwany’s election, accusing him of voter bribery and using Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers to rig the polls. However, the court ruled in Mr Silwany’s favor and ordered Mr Ngiya to pay Shs47 million in costs.

On June 24, Mr Ngiya appeared before the Jinja High Court Deputy Registrar and agreed to pay Shs10 million by July 8, followed by monthly payments of Shs3 million until the debt was settled. However, he failed to meet this agreement and was subsequently committed to prison during a hearing on July 8.

A fundraising event dubbed “Fighting for Justice” took place at the Nankoma Town Council Playground on Saturday, organized by the youth of Bukooli Central Constituency. The drive raised Shs10.2 million in cash and Shs2.6 million in pledges.

A poster rallying locals of Bugiri to contribute money to secure the release of Mr Rogers Ngiya, the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) chairperson for Bukooli Central Constituency, who was remanded to Kirinya Prisons in Jinja City for six months. PHOTO/RONALD SEEBE

Key contributions included Shs3 million from Minister in the Office of the President, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, Shs2 million from former Bukooli Central Legislator and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Philip Wafula Oguttu, and Shs2 million from Bugiri District Woman MP, Ms Agnes Wejuli Taaka.

Other notable contributions came from Bugiri District LC5 chairman Davidson Mulumba (Shs1 million), Mr David Mulengani (Shs1.2 million),

Mr Egesa Marcelino (Shs500,000), and Mr Bernard Mulenga (Shs500,000), alongside support from NRM and National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders in the district.

Mr Mulumba stated that the fundraising effort aims to help Mr Ngiya pay the Shs47 million to Mr Silwany to negotiate his release.



“We have collected Shs11.2 million in cash and Shs2.6 million in pledges. What we are doing is not party politics, but supporting our own politician,” Mr Mulumba explained, adding: “That’s why politicians from all parties in Bugiri District have contributed. There’s no way Ngiya will leave prison without compensating Silwany.”

Mr Henry Mpaso, the National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator for Buwonga Sub-county, criticized Mr. Silwany for having Mr Ngiya arrested,

while Mr Mulengani claimed Mr Silwany is jeopardizing his political future by targeting his opponents.