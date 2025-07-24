NRM polls: Candidates, voters criticise voting by lining up

National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders and supporters have expressed mixed reactions over the lining-up strategy used during party primaries last Thursday to elect party flag bearers for the 2026 General Elections. The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM in January 2020 amended Articles 39(10) (e) and 44 (3) of the party’s constitution and adopted lining up behind representatives, portraits or symbols during internal elections. The delegates hoped that the strategy would reduce the cost of conducting internal elections, commercialisation of the electoral process, the number of petitions filed by persons who are not satisfied with the outcome of the process, and promote self-evaluation.

“Lining up enhances transparency and provides on-spot satisfaction among the candidates,” then party spokesperson, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, said at the time.

However, days after the primaries, losers questioning the outcome of the elections have described the exercise as a “betrayal of the democratic principles that the NRM claims to uphold under President Museveni.” Several regions have reported irregularities, including delayed tallying, allegations of vote rigging, violence, and interference by candidates. In the Karamoja Sub-region, particularly in Karenga District, tallying of votes for all positions was not concluded due to violence reportedly orchestrated by some candidates, while in Kapchorwa District, results were annulled following allegations of rigging.

By Monday night, the party had received at least 97 petitions challenging the outcome of its primaries, according to Mr Enoch Barata, the director of legal services at the NRM Secretariat. He said the majority of the complaints revolve around the conduct of registrars and how results were transmitted from the village level to the district tally centres. The party expects hearings to start around July 30. The Kamuli District NRM chairperson, Mr Samuel Bamwole, now says the lining-up strategy was a “cost-cutting” decision which “worked well at initiation”, but has been overtaken by times and events. “It is high time the party revisited this election system to avoid creating enmity within people living together but with different party or leaders’ choices. While voting is a tight and personal choice, the way it is exercised creates lasting consequences,” he said on Tuesday. He added that because of the “consequences”, many voters remained indifferent for the sake of maintaining a peaceful co-existence.

“Lining up is not only risky and divisive, but tricky. It doesn’t mean trust or real vote, but sometimes because one has been bribed. It is unlike the secret ballot where one freely votes for a candidate of their choice, the reason most incumbents are re-elected during the primaries,” he added. Ms Asio Budesta, a long-serving NRM Women League member and polling station agent in Kamuli District, said being seen lining up behind a candidate has created animosity and precipitated domestic violence, especially where the male candidate has been suspected of having an affair with a particular female voter and vice versa. “The primaries are deceptive and easier to manipulate using those who can intimidate, but with a secret ballot, one votes freely and gets out unscathed,” Ms Asio said, calling for the party to adopt a modern, conventional strategy like secret ballot to save the voters from “hatred”.

Mr Kamba Hassan, an unsuccessful contestant in Busia Municipality, dismissed the exercise as a “sham”, saying a group of youth loyal to eventual winner Ismail Sowedi Mulemya reportedly voted even though their names were not in the voters’ register. According to Mr Kamba, a lawyer, some Kenyans crossed the border into Uganda and voted in Sofia and Marachi, yet they were ineligible. Mr Geoffrey Macho, the incumbent MP for Busia Municipality, who also lost, said the exercise was “fake” and wondered why he was part of “such a poorly-organised election”.

He said: “This was not an election because all the guidelines which were set were flouted; the registers were not followed and underage voters queued to vote.” The Busia District NRM administrator, Mr Wilberforce Lwagula Aremo, however, defended the exercise as “free and fair”. He, however, said the lining-up strategy had “serious challenges” especially in Busia Municipality where some candidates fuelled “confusion” in certain villages which disenfranchised some NRM members. “Some people were intimidated from going to vote by supporters of rival candidates,” he said. Ahead of today’s (Thursday) NRM internal elections for LC5 chairpersons, lord mayors, city mayors, and division mayors, Mr Lwagula said they will proceed with the same process (lining-up) unless the party’s electoral commission announces changes to the contrary.

The Kabarole District NRM Chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, who also lost the flag for Burahya County, acknowledged that lining up behind candidates is a “good method”, but expressed concern that the guidelines issued by the party’s electoral commission were not followed. He attributed his loss to “electoral irregularities”, and not a lack of support from the voters. “Issues such as multiple voting, allowing unregistered individuals to vote, and denying candidates’ agents access to signed declaration forms prevent transparency and make it difficult to gather evidence,” Mr Rwabuhinga said. He added: “At one of the polling stations, I had 140 votes, but when the results were announced at the tally centre, they had been reduced to 14. This clearly shows that the results were tampered with.” Ms Olivia Ayebazibwe, a voter from Mpaama Village in Ntungamo District, said although lining up behind candidates is the “best method”, it is often marred by violence.

“At my polling station, immediately after we started lining up behind the candidates, one of the candidates, who was from our village, started a fight with his opponent’s supporters. The exercise was halted and has not resumed since,” Ms Ayebazibwe. Ms Ayebazibwe said if the NRM party is to continue using the lining-up method during primaries, it must ensure that there is adequate security at every polling station to safeguard the process. In Arua City, Ms Loyce Adiru, a voter at Chongaloya Cell in Nsambya North, Awindiri Ward, described lining up behind a candidate as a “primitive way of handling elections”. She added: “Last week, I saw people being counted more than two times, while others were being ferried to go and line up in another station. It is an unfair system.” She proposed that the NRM party should use a ballot paper system, saying it is more credible than lining up. “This is the reason why you see a lot of petitions and candidates who failed have rejected the results.

This is not good for our democracy,” he said. In Adjumani District, Mr Amos Chandimale, the district NRM registrar, praised the “peaceful nature” of the elections, saying it was conducted “without many incidents of violence”. Mr Willy Lugoloobi, the NRM flag bearer for Bujumba Constituency in Kalangala District, said: “The method of lining up behind a candidate has it merits and demerits. For example, it leads to low voter turnout as people fear to expose themselves for not supporting a relative or a friend.” He said the party should return to the ballot paper system if it is to increase the turnout during primaries. “We should return to the ballot box if we are to increase the turnout during primaries.

Lining up behind a candidate has its merits and demerits. For example, it leads to low voter turnout as people fear to expose themselves for not supporting a relative or a friend.” NRM’s new voting strategy followed a heated debate among delegates during a meeting of the third NRM national delegates’ conference at Namboole Stadium in Kampala. The meeting occurred after the November 2015 party primaries that was marred by irregularities.

NRM defends strategy

The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Ms Rosemary Namayanja, last week, leapt to the defence of the new election strategy and described it as “more financially viable for the party”.According to Ms Namayanja, the cost of printing ballot papers is beyond the party’s reach.“Each village is a polling station. Lining up is ‘straightforward’ as there is no ballot stuffing; people line up, are counted and their number is recorded,” she said on July 16.



