NRM polls: Vetting of aspirants starts

Vetting of candidates vying for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) and National Executive Council (NEC) positions starts today at State House, Entebbe, ahead of the party’s national conference next week. The CEC, made up of 16 members, provides political leadership and formulates policies for NEC to consider. NEC, which has 20 members, initiates policies and other measures for the national conference—the party’s supreme organ—and reviews how party programmes are implemented.

During a party meeting yesterday, Mr Richard Todwong, the NRM secretary general, said: “CEC will commence today and conclude on Friday, with accreditation for NEC scheduled for Saturday, followed by a session on Sunday.” The CEC meetings will vet all candidates vying for top party positions, including the national chairperson, first national vice chairperson, second national vice chairperson (female), and the six vice chairpersons representing the east, central, north, west, Kampala, and Karamoja regions. The CEC members, many of whom are candidates, include President Museveni, Mr Moses Kigongo, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Mr Chris Baryomunsi, Mr Singh Katongole, Gadaffi Nassur, Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu, Jim Muhwezi, James Twheyo, Gabriel Kato, and Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari.

Some aspirants have raised concerns about being vetted by the very people they are competing against, saying it creates a conflict of interest. However, Mr Todwong explained that any candidate will be asked to step out when the vetting for their position begins.

NEC is the permanent committee of the National Conference responsible for recommending candidates for positions such as national chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary general, national treasurer, and deputy secretary general. The NEC comprises the national chairperson, first national vice chairperson, second national vice chairperson (female), and the six vice chairpersons representing the East, Central, North, West, Kampala, and Karamoja regions. NEC also includes municipality mayors, NRM MPs in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), members of national executive committees from all special organs, chairpersons of NRM branches in the diaspora, 30 members of the NRM historical leaders’ forum, chairpersons of NRM district conferences, NRM district chairpersons, and up to 10 eminent persons elected by the council on the chairperson’s nomination.

The vetting process acts as the first filter for all aspirants, checking their loyalty to party principles, leadership record, integrity, and ability to mobilise support.

The exercise often causes anxiety among candidates, who fear being disqualified over issues like age limits, academic qualifications, past misconduct, or inconsistencies in their personal records. Once vetted, successful aspirants will be permitted to campaign before delegates during the national conference next week at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme “Building a Shared Prosperity: Investing in Uganda’s Future.”

The national conference will culminate in delegates from all districts electing CEC members. More than 45,000 delegates are expected at the national conference. Of these, 21,000 will take part in the Special Interest Group (SIG) elections starting on August 25, two days before the national delegates’ conference on August 28, where over 23,000 delegates will elect the party’s top leaders. Yesterday, Mr Todwong warned against swapping delegates in the register with relatives to vote for certain candidates. He stressed that only delegates listed in the official party register will be allowed at the venue. Meanwhile, the NRM yesterday launched official campaign posters and unveiled the slogan, “Protecting the Gains as We Make a Quality Leap into High Middle-Income Status,” for its presidential flagbearer, President Museveni.

