NRM polls: VP Alupo, Speaker Among, Kadaga sail through in Women’s League

Some prominent figures emerged victorious in the ongoing NRM party grassroots elections that kicked off on Tuesday across the country. Among them is the Vice President Jessica Alupo, who retained her position as the chairperson for the veterans in Katakwi District after defeating her challenger, Mr Charles Alongu, in the ongoing NRM party grassroots elections.

Ms Alupo garnered 307 votes against her competitor’s seven votes. Mr Alongu, also a former Arrow Boys’ fighter, premised his campaigns on a promise to advocate for iron sheets for all veterans, but Ms Alupo was quick to communicate that the government had already secured the iron sheets, pending distribution. In Bukedea District, Speaker Anita Among was elected unopposed in Apopong Village as the chairperson women’s league for Apopong Village.

Elsewhere in Kamuli District, the former Speaker of Parliament, who is also the current First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, also sailed through as the publicity secretary of Busobya Zone in Mbulamuti, Kamuli District. The duo, Kadaga and Among, are vying for the position of the second vice chairperson (female) on the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Ms Among’s interest in the position, however, sets a grand show with her predecessor, Ms Kadaga, who is determined to retain the seat. Shortly after the elections, Ms Kadaga aimed a swipe at her opponent. “Definitely, I am ready for CEC, and the journey has started because we have an uncompleted party business that needs sustainability,” Ms Kadaga said in an exclusive interview.

“Yes, I am confident I will retain it,’’ she added. Ms Kadaga emphasised the importance of respecting party structures and relating to grassroots voters. “I have been their voice, mouthpiece, and loudspeaker, so they renewed their trust and mandate for me to speak for them across the ranks and files of leadership,” she said. “This is the trust I will not sacrifice nor betray.” In Luuka District, the former minister for the Presidency and Luuka District Woman MP, Ms Esther Mbayo, was defeated in the Women’s league seat. Ms Mbayo had contested in Lambala Village in Irongo Sub-county, but she was beaten by Ms Justine Muguwa.

In Western Uganda, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, was elected as publicity secretary for Kayungwe Village in Kayungwe Sub-county, Kanungu District, while in Kabale, the former Member of Parliament for Kabale Municipality, Mr Andrew Baryayanga Aja, was also elected unopposed as finance secretary for Kiirwa Cell, Kabale Municipality, Kabale District. In Buganda, the deathbed of NRM party, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, was elected as Lwemiyaga A Village secretary (Sembabule District), the former State minister for Investment, Mr Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali, was elected as chairperson of Kiwanyi Village in Lwengo District, while the State minister for Kampala, Mr Joseph Kyofatogabye Kabuye was elected chairperson of Bulamaazi Village (Nakaseke District).

State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo was elected the treasurer for Nkenge Village (Kyotera District).

Kampala mess The election of National Resistance Movement(NRM) grassroots and LC1 chairperson flag bearers, held on Tuesday, May 6, was unsuccessful in the six villages of Kampala Central Division, over the choice of candidates. Mr Felix Were, the assistant registrar for Kampala Central, told this publication at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala yesterday that six out of the 135 villages that make up Central Division did not conclude the exercise, prompting the electoral team to push the exercise to the following day ( May 7).

The affected villages included Luwum, UTC, Owino View and Nakasero, in Nakasero Parish, Sserwanga in Mengo Parish and Kasato Village in Kisenyi II Parish. “In the villages of Sserwanga, Kasato said they had not elected chairpersons, in Owino View village, they had not elected the chairperson and structures, in Luwum Village, they didn’t elect the chairpersons. They were advised to come here (NRM EC offices) and conclude the exercise,”Mr Were said. He explained that in Luwum Village for example, chaos started when an individual came to compete for the position of vice chairperson on the election day, yet the team had already presented a candidate who was unopposed.

“The book that they used to nominate the candidates for vice chairman for the mainstream, had one candidate who was nominated unopposed. However, yesterday, they presented a competitor to challenge him. This is what we are correcting now. Our original booklet has a vice who was nominated unopposed,” he explained. After a highly contested election held at NRM party EC officers that saw some members walk away in protest, Mr Patrick Bainomugisha was appointed chair and Patrick Mwanje as his vice. In addition, Nakasero Village electorates voted for Mr Jude Fred Mugyenyi, a restaurant operator, as chairperson. He sailed through unopposed. His rival Maurice Chucknorris’ candidature was contested on grounds that his name was not in the register and his identification card did not indicate that he was from Nakasero Village. Mr George Buyinza was elected chairman of veterans in the same village. Mr Were, however, said the elections in other villages went on well and the list of winners would soon be released.

Violence, murder In Mayuge District, police arrested six people on charges of murder. The six suspects are said to have beaten to death Peter Kaluya, a resident of Bulubude Village in Malongo Sub-county, shortly after the NRM village elections yesterday. The Busoga East police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kafayo, told the media that Kaluya was a supporter of Isaac Isabirye, who won the NRM Village flag during Tuesday’s polls, but during the celebrations for his victory, the suspects attacked him. “We arrested six suspects who beat to death a supporter of the Opposition candidate in Mayuge District,’’ Mr Kafayo said.

Mr Kafayo added that the suspects wanted to grab declaration forms from the NRM Village registrar, and Kaluya intervened and they beat him to death. In Kampala, where the ruling NRM party has minimal support, the exercise was marred by delays and postponements. In Kampala Central, the exercise was completed yesterday after more than 60 villages did not vote on Tuesday. In Makindye, by press time, no date had been set to complete the exercise. The division NRM leaders were reportedly locked in a meeting and did not respond to our inquiries about when the elections would be conducted.

SIRONKO and IGANGA

In Sironko District, at Bukomba Cell in Mutufu Town Council, voting turned chaotic after a section of NRM party members destroyed voting materials. The State minister of Karamoja, who is also the District Woman MP, Ms Florence Nambozo, voted from there. In Iganga District, violence was reported in Nampirika, Nakalama Sub-county, leaving several people injured. The trouble started when Mr Farouk Namapala, a candidate, accused his opponent, Pastor Stephen Walekwa, of ferrying in voters to influence the election outcome. Tensions escalated as Mr Namapala’s supporters reportedly attacked suspected ‘‘imported voters’’, dragging them out of the queue and beating them with sticks and stones. The presiding officer, Mr Joshua Nyange, was evacuated on a motorcycle and the elections halted.





List of Some LC1chairs

Tororo District

1. A North village in Tororo town - Richard Otabong.

2. A South village in Tororo town- Raphael Obbo.

3. A Central village in Tororo town- Joseph Otal

4. Senior Quarters village in Tororo town- Julius Omara.

5. Manjasi High School village in Tororo town- Israel Mukose.

6. Tororo Girls School village in Tororo town -Thomas Baker Ochouri.

7. Nyangole A village in Tororo town- George Mabonga.

8. Nyangole B village in Tororo town Wilson Ochieng.

9. Benedictine Father’s village in Tororo town Paul Otabong.

10. St Peter’s College Tororo village in Tororo town -Kusolo Paul.

11. Railways village in Tororo town, Michah Kyansuti.

12. Kasoli village in Tororo town, Batanga David.

13. Kasoli East village in Tororo town, Ibrahim Nangina.

14. Ogola village in Tororo town, Kapongor Abraham.

15. Medical village in Tororo town, Ochola Owor.

16. Tororo Police village in Tororo town, Joseph Balayo.

17. Amagoro B Central village in Tororo town-Imelda Akuno.

18. Amagoro «B» South village in Tororo town- Bernard Otwani.

19. Amagoro (B) North village in Tororo town- Shaban Magola Sadi.

20. Central Village in Tororo town -Sissy Ongwen.

21. South Central Western village in Tororo town -Lawrence Wamale.

22. South Central Eastern village in Tororo town -Prossy Byaruhanga.

23. Water village village in Tororo town -Lucy Awor.

24. Agururu B 1 village in Tororo town- Werikhe Apollo.

25. Agururu B 2 village in Tororo town -Achwo Evelyn.

26. Agururu village in Tororo town- Godfrey Haskya.

27. Agururu A I village in Tororo town -Okecho Peter Laro.

28. Agururu A2 village in Tororo town -Opendi Ponsianom.

29. Agururu A village in Tororo town -Salomon Were Sunday.

30. Bison A village in Tororo town Peter Ohio

31. Bson B village in Tororo town- Yusuf Bogere.

32. Bison. C village in Tororo town Peter Akabwai

Arua City

1. Mr Alex Oyer, winner Awindiri Cell, Onzivu Ward, Arua City

2. Denis Awekonimungu, winner Nsambya North, Awindiri Ward, Arua City

List of LC 1 chairpersons who went through unopposed in Yumbe District , Apo Sub-county

1. Baguma Stephen, Olugofe Village

2. Chaku Majid, Ogujabe village

3. Onzima Rahumani, Kunifayakuni village

4. Aluma Saffi, Kena Village

5. Achile Kassim, Logoa Village

6. Iwire Ratibu, Lobudre village

7. Kenyi Rasulu, Irabia Village

8. Alumgbi Swali, Aburukia Village

9. Paruku Akibaru, Irakia Village

10. Banduga Swali, Alinga Village

11. Asiku Adinani, Kurere Village

12. Matata Swali, Omba village

13. Abele Abumutalib, Anafio Village

Romogi Sub-county

1. Gule Saffi Saidi, Aluma Village

2. Draku Kassim, Ilanya Village

3. Agoliga Jamal, Kulupi Village

4. Talibu Mursali, Legu East Village

5. Ceka Salama, Legu Village

6. Haruna Ismail Tibo, Jemo Village

7. Iddi Noah Jafari, Bidibidi Village

8. Adebuga Muhammad, Obero ETC village

9. Ijosiga Rasulu, Twajiji Village

10. Afeku John Charles, Drabijo Village

11. Aliku Rashid, Munguyiko Village

12. Ajobe Sudi, Arima Village

13. Tabu Zubair Adam, Iyete Village

14. Aziku Saffi Ozuga, Kawutaya Village

Yumbe Town Council

1. Butiga Ratib, Ugofe cell

2. Along a Ismael, Machangana cell

3. Latigo Ratib Moga, Takwa cell

4. Yassin Moses, Rube cell

5. Onziga Alison, Odriga North cell

6. Waiga Ali, Oyaru cell

7. Taba Muzamil Miriki cell

Midigo Town Council

1. Ajube Jamal, Mengo cell

2. Kidiri Sebbi, Gojua cell

3. A Sega Gabriel, Jabalagboji cell

4. Adebuga Alahai, Orerea cell

5. Dawa Aramu, Aria cell

6. Alemiga Charles, Jingili Bar cell

7. Anule Ahumad Kassim, Kukudu Cell

Jinja City

1. Mukopi Samuel, Mafubira Zone C, Jinja North Division

2. Kiganira Muhammad, Kayunga

3. Kafufu Abu, Kyamagwa Village, Jinja North Division

4. Haminsi Mugoya, Kitovu Village, Jinja North Division

5. Okello Paul, Makenke Village,Jinja North Division

6. Jmmy Okee, Bukaya West, Njeru Municipality Buikwe

7. Badiru Nabugo Mainstreet West in Jinja South Division

8. Heerman Dafa, Gabula Road Village, Jinja South Division

9. Simon Itaga, Ripon Village, Jinja South Division

Kawempe Division

1. Resty Nazziwa, Kisowera zone

2. Willy Wakayamba, Kakungulu zone

3. Abubaker Kavumbe, Kiza zone

4. Denis Sserwanya, Kirokole zone

5. Emmanuel Turinawe, Kisalosalo Zone

6. Lule Kagubaala, Mbogo Zone

7. Andrew Musoke, Ket Farao

8. Twayib Ssentamu, Nsoba Zone

9. Muudu Muwadda, Kyebando Central

10. Mangderena Naiga, Kyebando Katale

11. Denis Kaddu, Kanyanya Quarter

12. Aisha Nakasango, Erisa Zone

13. Julius Kisemb, Kisota Zone

14. Benard Walusimbi, Kanisa zone

15. Teopista Nambi, Dungu zone

16. Vincent Kaggwa, Kikaya A Zone

17. Abisay Baryahebwa, Kikaya B

18. Ismail Bukenya, Kikuru Zone

19. Judith Nakassi, Ssekanyonyi Zone

20. Alice Namusisi, Sekati Zone

21. Abubaker Tamale, Dunda Zone

22. Tamale Kiwanuka, Kikuubo zone

23. Daniel Mayombo, Kitambuza Zone

24. Abdallah Katongole, Wampamba zone

Wakiso District

1. Annet Nabasanda, Nansana East IA

2. Christine Nambi, Nansana East IB





Compiled by Franklin Draku, Sylvia Namagembe, David Walugembe, Maria Jacinta KannyangeAbubaker Kirunda, Sam Caleb Opio, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma and Robert Elema, Denis Edema, Joseph Omollo, Tobbias Jolly Owiny, Alex Ashaba, Fred Wambede, Tausi Nakato, Regan Ocaya, Simon Emwamu, Ismael Bategeka, Noeline Nabukenya, Almadhi Ssenkabirwa, & Jane Nafula



