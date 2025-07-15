NRM primaries: At least three injured, vehicles vandalized in Namutumba pre-election violence

Campaigns for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries in Uganda’s Namutumba District have turned violent, with rival supporters clashing ahead of the July 17 internal primaries.

The worst of the violence erupted in Busiki Constituency on Sunday evening when supporters of incumbent MP Paul Akamba and his challenger Joel Waiswa Azalwa clashed at Bubutya Trading Centre in Bulange Sub-county.

At least three people were seriously injured, and two vehicles vandalized in the melee.

Police spokesperson for Busoga East, Mr Michael Kafayo, confirmed that three individuals were hospitalized with deep head wounds. Seven suspects are currently in custody at Namutumba Central Police Station and face charges related to election violence.

“Police recovered pangas, sticks, and other weapons from the scene. We are treating this as a case of political violence. Those responsible will be prosecuted,” Mr Kafayo said.

Tensions between the two camps had been simmering for days, with each side accusing the other of provocation and violence.

Akamba alleges that his supporters were abducted and tortured by Azalwa’s team, while Azalwa claims Akamba’s followers ambushed his convoy, smashed his vehicles, and injured his supporters.

“The road was blocked with stones, and people were armed with pangas and sticks. We tried to avoid them, but they began throwing stones and attacking us,” Azalwa told reporters, insisting his team was en route to a scheduled rally in Bugobi Town Council.

Local residents said the incident was triggered when a member of Azalwa’s team allegedly fired fireworks to disperse onlookers, which Akamba’s supporters mistook for gunfire. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl.

Mr Frederick Bangu, the Resident District Commissioner, condemned the violence and warned that continued unrest could result in both candidates being suspended from campaigning.

“We summoned both camps for dialogue, but they refused to maintain peace. If clashes persist, we may have no choice but to suspend them,” he said.

He also criticized the failure of both candidates to adhere to the NRM's joint campaign guidelines. “The violence is a direct result of disregarding party protocols,” Bangu noted.

Police have urged candidates to take responsibility for their supporters and warned against hiring violent youth.

“Anyone inciting violence will face legal consequences, regardless of political affiliation,” Kafayo emphasized.

Namutumba District comprises three constituencies of Busiki, Busiki North, and Bukono, with dozens of candidates vying for party flags across parliamentary and local government races.

The NRM primaries, often seen as the de facto general elections in many rural areas, have historically been marred by intra-party rivalries, especially in competitive constituencies like Busiki.

More than five campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's NRM primaries. Over a dozen have been left injured.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly urged candidates and their supporters to conduct peaceful and lawful campaigns.