NRM primaries in Mubende rocked by withdrawals amid registrar dispute

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is facing internal turmoil in Uganda’s Mubende District after six high profile aspirants, including three sitting Members of Parliament, pulled out of the party’s primaries, citing irregularities and a loss of confidence in the local electoral process.

The withdrawals, announced just hours before the July 17 primaries, mark a significant shift in a district historically dominated by the NRM since Uganda adopted multiparty politics in the early 2000s.

Among those who quit the race is Bashir Lubega Ssempa, the current MP for Mubende Municipality, who declared he would run as an independent in next year’s general election.

“This is no longer a fair race,” Lubega told reporters, adding that: “I cannot take part in a process where the outcome has already been predetermined.”

Speaking to Monitor on Monday, Lubega accused unnamed party insiders of orchestrating his removal by influencing the appointment of a new district registrar, Mr Amos Aturinda, replacing long-serving and credentialed registrar Moses Kiberu.

Lubega questioned Aturinda’s impartiality, describing him as “a tool for a small clique of power brokers.”

Echoing his concerns, Mubende Municipality MP hopeful Joan Komugisha, a known supporter of President Museveni and member of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), also pulled out.

She claimed the party’s internal democracy had been hijacked.

“We are dealing with a group of people who act like they own the party,” she said, citing ignored complaints over the conduct of village-level elections.

Komugisha further alleged that the proper procedures for appointing a registrar were flouted.

“The District Executive Committee should have submitted three names to the Electoral Commission, but this never happened,” she noted.

Buwekula County aspirant Vincent Kashaija also dropped out, calling the process a “sham” and criticizing the registrar’s qualifications.

“Despite losing the Shs3 million nomination fee, I will run as an independent,” he said.

Others who withdrew include district chairperson aspirants Abdul Nsubuga and Sheif Magezi Nsereko, and Mubende Mayor hopeful Denis Zziwa.

The escalating tension prompted an emergency meeting at NRM headquarters in Kampala on July 10, chaired by NRM Electoral Commission boss Tanga Odoi.

During the meeting, MP flagbearer Teopista Tindimwebwa demanded an explanation for Aturinda’s appointment, warning that his continued presence would discredit the primaries.

Odoi admitted receiving a petition calling for Aturinda’s removal but said the tone of the complaint had stalled action.

“You must provide evidence when you accuse someone of lacking integrity,” he said, though he also announced a countrywide review of all NRM registrars starting July 9.

The party was already grappling with violence, including a recent clash in Kyentulege Village that left one injured and some vehicles torched.

Burning vehicles smoulder after violent clashes between rival NRM campaign teams in Kasambya, Mubende District on July 7, 2025. PHOTO/BARBARA NALWEYISO

As the dust settles, questions remain over whether the defectors will return to the NRM fold or seek to reshape the political dynamics of Mubende District as independents.