NRM primaries: Lwengo rally turns chaotic as supporter knocked, others injured in campaign clashes

One person was seriously injured and several others hurt after supporters of incumbent Bukoto West MP Muhammad Muyanja Ssentaayi allegedly attacked rival campaigners in Lwengo District, police and local leaders said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Luyembe Village, Kyazanga Town Council, as tensions escalate ahead of the July 17 ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

According to eyewitnesses, chaos erupted shortly after Lwengo District Chairperson Ibrahim Kitatta, who is challenging Muyanja for the Bukoto West seat, held a rally in the area, which is also the incumbent MP’s home village.

As Kitatta left the venue, supporters linked to MP Muyanja reportedly ambushed his team, triggering a violent confrontation involving sticks and stones. A campaign vehicle, allegedly belonging to Muyanja’s convoy, was seen hitting one of Kitatta’s team members, identified as Isaac Kagimu.

“Kagimu, who works as my bouncer, was deliberately knocked by a black Alphard vehicle. Others were beaten,” Kitatta said in an interview.

He said the violence came despite prior coordination with security agencies regarding his campaign route, which included visits to 12 villages.

“On the second-last village, my supporters were attacked. When we called the police, instead of intervening, they arrested my people, including me. I was released around midnight,” Kitatta claimed.

Several victims of the clash were admitted to Kyazanga Health Center IV with various injuries, according to local authorities.

Kitatta called on his supporters to remain calm, urging them not to retaliate but to wait for the outcome of the internal party election process.

Attempts to reach MP Muyanja for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone remained unanswered.

Lwengo District Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The violence underscores growing political tensions ahead of the July 17 NRM primaries, as rival factions battle for flagbearer in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.

More than five campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly urged candidates and their supporters to conduct peaceful and lawful campaigns.