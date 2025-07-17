Hello

NRM primaries: MP aspirant accuses Kotido officials of declaration form leak

In this representational photo, people line up to check for their names in the NRM voters' register as they await the official start of voting in the July 17, 2025 ruling NRM party primaries in Uganda. PHOTO/RASHUL ADIDI

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

Tensions rise over alleged leak of NRM election forms in Kotido

Tensions have risen between a National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirant and local security officials in Kotido municipality amid claims of leaked party declaration forms ahead of the ongoing internal elections.

Moses Bildad Adome, vying to represent Kotido municipality in the 2026 national elections, alleged that declaration forms had been confiscated in Napupum, Jie County, and that signed forms were being smuggled to the tally centre. He pointed fingers at the NRM district registrar, John Paul Namuya, accusing him of orchestrating the leak.

“The elections have not yet started, but our forms were already signed and awaiting transfer,” Adome told reporters. He added that to address the issue, fresh declaration forms would be countersigned by the deputy registrar to ensure the election process proceeds as planned.

Related

Repeated requests for comment from registrar Namuya went unanswered, with him citing a busy schedule. Meanwhile, the incumbent aspirant Ismail Muhammed Lomar, whom Adome is challenging for the party flag, also did not respond to inquiries.

Kotido Deputy Resident District Commissioner John Magezi Lukooki said police investigations into any alleged election crimes are led by the District Police Commander (DPC) and that he could only comment when necessary.

The DPC, Hussein Sssekalema, dismissed the allegations as “mere politicking,” stating no evidence was found linking any individuals to the alleged leaked forms. “If anyone has concerns, they should report them to the police, but no one has come forward,” he said.

Sssekalema emphasized that all declaration forms are stamped using the official NRM seal, as agreed by election stakeholders.

NRM supporters in Kotido municipality are scheduled to vote at 42 polling stations as the party holds its primaries.

