NRM primaries: Mucunguzi, Jaka Jex retain Ntungamo flags amid tensions

Two top incumbents in Uganda’s southwestern Ntungamo District have secured the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s endorsement to contest in the 2026 local government elections, following tense primaries marked by protests and near-violent clashes.

District Chairperson Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba and Municipality Mayor Jacob Kafureka, widely known as Jaka Jex, were on Friday declared winners by the district NRM registrar, Ms Maria Mirembe, despite claims of vote tampering by their opponents.

Mr Mucunguzi garnered 50,913 votes (39%) in a four-man race, narrowly beating former councillor Mr John Kabeho, who secured 44,129 votes (34%). Mr Naboth Mpireirwe followed with 33,212 votes (24%) while Mr Samuel Mwesigye trailed with 2,969 votes (2%) out of 131,222 votes cast from 1,033 polling stations.

Tensions flared during the vote tallying at the Ntungamo District Council Hall, with candidates' supporters exchanging accusations and nearly engaging in fistfights over alleged result alterations. Security forces, including police and military, were deployed to maintain order, and Mr Mucunguzi had to be shielded from agitated supporters.

Ms Mirembe urged candidates to remain calm and file formal complaints with the party headquarters if dissatisfied. “Let’s exercise brotherhood,” she said.

For Ntungamo Municipality, Mr Kafureka secured 3,372 votes to retain the flag he has held since 2010 when the town was elevated to municipality status. His closest rival, Hajji Hakim Muheki Rwomushana, polled 1,210 votes, followed by Isa Kazimbaya with 895 and Bishop Stempson Kamwesigye with 428.

If successful in January’s elections, Kafureka will begin a fourth term as mayor. Mr Mucunguzi, who first assumed office in 2021, would serve a second term as district chairperson.

Following his win, Mr Mucunguzi called for unity: “Mr Naboth was my minister and is still a councilor, Kabeho too has served. They know my integrity and my stand against corruption. Let them come—we work together and forgive each other.”

He also admitted that no side was free of fault in the tightly contested race. “We all cheated,” he said, adding that even he could have protested results from specific sub-counties.

A total of 65 NRM flag bearers were announced to contest for district councillor positions in the upcoming 2026 elections.