NRM primaries: Ntungamo NRM candidate rejects results, vows independent run

A candidate in Uganda’s ruling party primaries for the Ntungamo District Chairperson seat has rejected the official results, alleging vote rigging and vowing to contest the 2026 general elections as an independent.

John Kabeho, who was on Friday declared runner-up in Thursday’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, claimed the final tallies were manipulated by state agents under pressure from high-ranking government officials to favour the incumbent, Sam Mucunguzi.

“I and my supporters reject the results as declared by the party electoral commission,” Kabeho told journalists on Saturday during a meeting at his home in Kigongi village, western Uganda.

He added: “From midday to about 11pm on the voting day, it was clear I had won the election. After midnight, everything changed at the tally centre.”

According to official figures, Mucunguzi won the race with 50,913 votes (39%), followed by Kabeho with 44,129 votes (34%). Two other contenders, Naboth Mpireirwe and Samuel Mwesigye, garnered 33,212 (24%) and 2,969 (2%) votes respectively.

Kabeho alleged that district civil servants, security officers from the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), and police were used to alter results.

“They used every weapon to silence us. The DISO, Deputy RDC, police and GISOs were involved. The candidate declared wasn’t even second,” he said, accusing the local tallying process of being hijacked.

He added: “I love NRM. It’s my party and I have served it. But I cannot allow theft to prevail. I will contest as an independent.”

His campaign team insists this move does not signal a break from the NRM, but rather an act of protest.

“It’s his constitutional right,” said Kana Rwamutemba, a campaign agent. “He may not join another party because he is NRM. But we are tired of theft.”

Kabeho also attributed his alleged loss to class-based discrimination.

“I was denied because I come from a humble family,” he said.

Mpireirwe, who came third, echoed Kabeho’s claims, saying: “The results declared do not reflect the will of the people. I’m making consultations before deciding the next move.”

The party’s internal elections in Ntungamo have previously sparked controversy. In 2021, protests erupted after Ms Naome Kabasharira claimed she was cheated in the Rushenyi County primary.

She ran as an independent and later defeated then Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana in the general election.

The current race has further complicated the local political scene. As of Saturday, three parliamentary flag bearers had yet to be declared in Ntungamo Municipality, Kajara and Ruhaama counties due to contested results.

Kabeho said he would not petition the NRM elections tribunal, citing a lack of trust.

“They too may be influenced by the same people who orchestrated the fraud,” he said.

The NRM electoral commission has not yet responded to the allegations.