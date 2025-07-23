NRM primaries reopen old wounds in Butebo

Once a stronghold of political harmony for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Butebo District in eastern Uganda is now grappling with deep divisions following the party’s recently concluded primary elections. What was expected to be a routine exercise in internal democracy has instead triggered infighting, accusations of vote rigging, and a growing rift among candidates, residents, and local leaders. When Butebo was carved out of Pallisa District in July 2017, the move was met with ululations and high expectations. Residents hoped that autonomy would bring better services, greater representation, and a chance to redefine their political identity.

But with independence came intensified competition for resources, leadership, and control. The NRM has long dominated local politics, and its primaries often served as de facto general elections. This year, however, the stakes felt even higher—and so did the tensions. “The gloves came off; this time, it wasn’t just politics. It was a war between Ms Agnes Amede [the incumbent district Woman MP] and Dr Monica Musenero’s camp,” said Mr Moses Kapala, a resident of Petete. Dr Musenero, who is the minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, also serves as the NRM chairperson for Butebo District.

Chaos at the ballot

The primaries, meant to select flag bearers for the 2026 General Elections, became a flashpoint for political turmoil. Intense mobilisation efforts saw supporters rallying with fervour, transforming campaign trails into battlegrounds of influence, money, and intimidation. Some losing candidates have vowed to run as independents, further threatening NRM’s internal cohesion and weakening its prospects in the general elections. “We have generally been a peaceful district,” said Ms Amede, who is now NRM flag bearer. “But this time, we witnessed chaotic and deadly scenes,” she added.

She noted that her campaign focused on civic education—explaining the distinct roles of Members of Parliament, central government, and local councils. However, Ms Amede attributed the breakdown in civility to her ongoing fallout with the district chairperson, Mr James Okurut, particularly over service delivery issues. “The district chairperson has publicly decampaigned me, telling voters not to return me to Parliament,” she said. “He has also worked to frustrate our oversight roles—especially in the roads committee.”

The minister’s entry

Another flashpoint emerged with the surprise candidature of Dr Musenero. “The minister had repeatedly assured the public she was not interested in politics,” Ms Amede said. “Then suddenly she came out to contest for NRM chairperson. It caught many of us off guard,” she added. Ms Amede accused Dr Musenero of interfering in the primaries and playing partisan politics. “She started acting impartially, despite being the NRM chairperson. I supported Richard Mugoda, and that put me on the wrong side of the minister. Since then, she’s been fighting and decampaigning me,” Ms Amede alleged. “She has turned herself into everything—RDC, DISO, DPC. During polling, she interfered with the registrar’s work, even demanding that some results be cancelled.

These results were verified four times,” she added. In response, Dr Musenero denied meddling in the politics of Butebo, stating her focus is on development. “I was elected NRM chairperson with a mission to make Butebo the best district in Uganda,” she stated. For his part, Mr James Okurut, the district chairperson, dismissed Ms Amede’s claims. “I have never formed any camps to decampaign her,” he said. “Let her tell voters what she has done and what she intends to do. That’s what leadership is about—not spreading falsehoods.” The fallout has spilled beyond party lines, dividing families, fracturing villages, and destabilising district leadership. Some NRM members have called for calm and internal investigations, but many in the community feel the damage is already done. “This election reopened things we’ve been trying to bury,” said Mr Sisye Muntu, an elder and opinion leader.

“We thought we had moved past these divisions. But instead, we witnessed massive, well-funded clashes between candidates,” he added. Even long-standing political loyalties are now under strain. “Unless leaders speak truthfully and act justly, these wounds will fester,” warned Ms Bulaimu Tagwaiko, a local elder. “And not just politically—socially, morally, spiritually,” she added. With the general elections only months away, the NRM’s ability to reconcile internal divisions will be crucial—not just for electoral victory but for restoring trust and social cohesion in Butebo. Beneath the political noise lies something deeper: the return of long-suppressed grievances, now dangerously revived. The future of Butebo hangs in the balance.

Echoes of kibuku

The political drama in Butebo evokes memories of Kibuku District, where similar tensions unfolded in 2021. After Mr Mohammed Nakeba won the LC5 flag, Ms Jennipher Namuyangu opposed him and refused to attend council meetings, preferring the incumbent Charles Kadyama. “Can Butebo’s leaders overcome their differences and work together—or is the district entering a phase similar to what Kibuku is fighting to leave behind?” one resident pondered.



