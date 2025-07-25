NRM primaries: Several injured in Mbarara as truck ferrying youth to vote overturns

A truck allegedly transporting young market workers to vote in a local mayoral election overturned in Mbarara City on Thursday, leaving several critically injured and reigniting concerns over voter coercion and electoral irregularities in Uganda’s ruling party primaries.

The victims, mostly youth from Kikona matooke daily market, were being ferried to polling stations in Ruti Town to vote in favor of incumbent Mbarara South Division Mayor Jomo Mugabe, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer.

"We had been warned the truck was faulty,” Ambrose Taremwa, 17, who sustained injuries in the incident told Monitor on Friday.

He added: “But we were still forced to board. They told us if we didn’t vote, we’d lose our places in the market.”

Witnesses and victims claim the vehicle had made multiple high-speed trips when it lost control while attempting to negotiate a sharp corner, throwing passengers from the back.

Several received first aid from neighbors after reportedly being unable to afford treatment at local clinics.

Lookman Agaba, 16, said he suffered a broken arm.

“They promised us Shs20,000 if we voted, but we didn’t get anything. Now I can’t work and don’t know how I’ll survive,” he said.

Liz Nahamya, a resident of Ruti Town, said she was nursing two injured youths at her home.

“They were forced to go and vote for the mayor. They weren’t even on the register. This isn’t democracy,” she told this publication.

Mr Godfrey Kwesiga Kafuti, 25, criticized the handling of youth voters. “They were loaded onto that truck like cattle. If this continues, we’re going to have more chaos in this market.”

The chairman of the Kikona market, Mr Ali Mugimbi, confirmed that over 70 traders had been taken off work and placed on the truck. “They went to vote out of love for the mayor,” he insisted.

“After the accident, we rushed them to clinics and Mbarara Referral Hospital. The mayor visited and covered their bills,” he added.

Mr Jomo Mugabe, the sitting mayor and NRM candidate, denied allegations of orchestrating the transport or coercing voters. “I don’t even know whether they were coming to vote for me,” he said, adding: “I wasn’t involved in moving them. I only helped them after the accident as a leader and citizen.”

Uganda has seen persistent claims of irregularities and vote-buying in local elections, particularly in ruling party primaries. While none of the injured parties formally reported the incident to police as of Friday, human rights observers have previously warned about the dangers of mobilizing poor communities under economic duress during elections.