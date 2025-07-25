NRM primaries: SFC soldier arrested over punching policeman at Budaka vote tally

Police in eastern Uganda have arrested a soldier with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) over allegedly assaulting a senior police officer during a chaotic scene at a vote tally center for the ruling party’s district chairperson primaries.

The confrontation erupted Thursday afternoon at the Budaka District Headquarters, where tallying of votes for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party LC5 Chairperson flagbearer was underway.

According to a police report (CRB 314/2025), Private Denis Naloda, 25, attached to the UPDF’s 2 Special Forces Group in Kiruhura District, allegedly attacked Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Kamurari during an altercation involving rival political supporters. Kiruhura District and Budaka District are over 400kms apart.

“It is alleged that supporters of one candidate, Anthony Kateu, led by 2nd Lt Sinani, attacked supporters of the incumbent LC5 chairperson,” said regional police spokesperson Wilfred Kyempasa.

He added: “In the chaos, Private Naloda allegedly punched ASP Kamurari twice in the face, causing visible injuries.”

Kamurari, who is the Officer in Charge of Budaka Central Police Station, had been overseeing security operations at the venue.

Police have issued him a medical examination form and documented statements from witnesses at the scene.

“The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue,” Kyempasa confirmed.

The Uganda Police Force condemned the violence and emphasized its commitment to impartial investigations. The army has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Despite the disruption, vote counting proceeded under tight security.

By 10:30pm on Thursday, the NRM Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for Budaka District, Joseph Kivunike Eric, declared Anthony Kateu the winner of the highly contested primaries.

Kateu secured 55,495 votes (55.6%), defeating four other candidates, including Kyebene Musa (18.4%), Pajje Emmanuel (23.3%), Kafeero Afan (1.7%), and Higenyi Paul (0.8%).

“I therefore declare Kateu Anthony… as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Budaka District LC5 Chairperson, 2025,” Kivunike announced.

The incident underscores growing political tension in Uganda’s lead-up to the 2025 general elections, especially during the ruling party’s internal contests, which often draw large and emotional crowds.