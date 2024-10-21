NRM PRO remanded on assault, robbery charges after slapping traffic officer

A 38-year-old woman who was filmed assaulting a traffic officer has been remanded to Luzira prison after she was charged with reckless driving, failure to comply with a police officer’s directives and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Mercy Timbitwire, a public relations officer in the office of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat is also accused of mobile phone robbery.

She was on Monday arraigned before the Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza where she denied the charges.

“Your worship, investigations in this matter are complete. We seek a hearing date,” the State Attorney, Ms Mariam Kuruthum told court.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution states that Timbitwire on October 18, 2024 at about 1200hours at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on New Port Bell Road in Kampala District was intercepted driving a Toyota land cruiser, Registration Number UBM 439T recklessly by using a hand held mobile phone while driving and failing to comply with the directives given verbally by a police officer in uniform when she refused to stop.

The state further told court that Timbitwire at Lugogo on Kampala-Jinja highway drove a car without any insurance prescribed by law for that use.

In a separate case file, Timbitwire was charged alongside Benardine Abangire, 34, an administrator at Berger rite Holdings Limited with robbery and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Prosecution states that the duo on October 18, at UMA show ground Nakawa Division in Kampala robbed NO.63061 PC Charles Makawa of his two mobile phones valued at Shs800,000 and EPS printer machine valued at Shs14 million, the property of Uganda Police Force and at or immediately before or immediately after the time of the said robbery assaulted the officer.