NRM queuing polls expose underbelly of vote rigging

The ad hoc elections tribunal set up by the ruling NRM party starts hearing the 401 complaints from the stormy July 17 parliamentary primaries tomorrow. On July 17, NRM held polls for 2,037 candidates to fight to be elected official party flag bearers for 519 constituencies covering 353 direct constituency seats, and 146 District Woman MP slots in readiness for the 2026 general elections. A total of 17 of the candidates were declared unopposed. But Mr John Musiime, the primaries tribunal chairperson, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the number of petitions have shot up from 373 in the 2020 primaries to the current 401 in 2025. He said the huge number of petitions reflect the intensity of NRM’s internal party democracy.

The tribunal has pledged to dispose of all the petitions by September 1, ahead of nominations by the national Electoral Commission (EC) for the parliamentary seats between September 16 and 17. The majority of NRM internal party election losers, including senior ministers, some of whom were trounced by political newbies, petitioned the party’s EC headed by Dr Tanga Odoi last week, rejecting the results and citing flagrant malpractices. Many of the losers have threatened to run as Independent candidates should they not get justice. In areas like Lwemiyaga, Buhweju, and Isingiro, primary campaign violence resulted in deaths and damage to property.

The polling day was marred by heightened tensions, intimidation of voters, and involvement of security personnel acting on behalf of some candidates. In Kapchorwa, the declared results were annulled, and elections cancelled over open violation of the polls rule book. For instance, the tally announced at some polling stations outweighed the total votes cast in the parishes. The repeat primaries in Kapchorwa are rescheduled for Thursday. The dark cloud of the parliamentary primaries spilled over into last week’s district council chairpersons (LC5), mayors, and city mayors’ primaries, which were marred by exceptionally low voter turnout across the country.

Originating the chaos

The July 17 primaries were the second round of polling during which the NRM employed the open ballot system of voting by lining up behind their preferred candidates, their agents, or portraits. The system was first employed during the September 2020 primaries after being endorsed by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) earlier in July to guarantee transparency from voting to tallying to declaration of results. In doing so, the NRM party attempted to avert a repeat of the chaotic November 2015 primaries. But the ghost of the 2015 violent primaries returned to haunt the subsequent one in 2020 with more chaos and violence resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction of property. Nevertheless, the scale and scope witnessed in the 2025 parliamentary primaries exceed both.

Unending game of chaos

Speaking at the party’s headquarters on September 7, 2020, the party chairman, President Museveni, declared that the game was finished for “idiots” who committed the violence. “All those who made a fool of themselves will go to jail. If we find that you changed results, you will be charged with forgery. This game is finished. If you try to change declaration forms, the villages are available. Once there is any suspicion, we shall go to the village, check, and go for you, instead of going to Parliament, you will go to jail for committing forgery,” the President warned. Fast forward to 2025, the country is reeling from revelations of massive and open rigging, tampering with the tally, falsifying and swapping declaration forms, and the general disregard of the NRM party’s electoral laws, many of which played out in full view and, in other instances, recorded videos shared widely on social media.

One of the glaring scenes on polling day was the apparent disregard of the party’s register, customised for each of the parishes, which contain the supposed 18 million party’s supporters. In several videos shared on the microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter, school pupils could be seen queuing with adults in the voting line. In other videos, agents of candidates can be seen dishing out cash and other inducements like alcohol and food in exchange or after queuing up. In Buhweju West constituency in Buhweju District, the incumbent, Mr Ephraim Biraaro, who was trounced by Mr John Bosco Kariisa, the former commissioner in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, reported that a few days to polling day, armed men visited people’s homes at night, dishing out money and threatening voters “not to show up on polling day if they planned to vote otherwise.” The Greater Bushenyi police arrested three UPDF soldiers and two civilians, all said to be strangers in the area, and recovered two guns and three magazines.

The police said the presence of the strangers suggested unauthorised armed activity during the primaries. Mr Musa Ecweru, who has been the Amuria County MP for 19 years, while appearing on the state broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC)’s political show ‘Beyond the Headlines’ last Thursday, said: “The number of people who voted in my district is twice the number that is in the yellow book (party register). Where did you import these people from? They are just children.” He added: “In some areas, I am told, if they see a pregnant woman, they count as one, two (including the unborn). We are supposed to have people 18 years and above, and you had children there being counted, and they didn’t even know why they were there.” The open ballot system that was supposed to be transparent has resulted in 401 (77 percent) election petitions, with at least 333 persons arrested, and 48 of them charged in court.

This raises many queries about the integrity of secret ballot voting applied in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. Systematic poll irregularities Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, the Buganda Kingdom prime minister, while presiding over the launch of the Wakiso District human 2024/2025 rights situation report at the weekend, described the July 17 poll chaos as concerning. “I’m concerned with what we witnessed in the NRM primaries. That can cause big, grave problems for the country. If party primaries are that violent, what will happen during the national elections? The culprits must be brought to book, Mr Mayiga said.

False expectations

World over, elections are messy, polarising, and many times, in growing democracies, imperfect. It can, therefore, be argued that Uganda’s last six general elections fit into that prism by instrument and implementation. But invariably, Uganda’s presidential election results have been challenged four times in court, with the Supreme Court judges voting narrowly by 3 to 2 in 2001 and 4 to 3 in 2006 to uphold the results. Notably, all four election petition rulings detailed glaring gaps in the organisation and conduct of the presidential polls, while the recommendations have, for the most part, remained on paper. At the parliamentary level, MPs have been severally thrown out of Parliament by court but mainly due to non-adherence to election laws. Vote rigging, however, widely and routinely alleged, is sometimes hard to prove during the secret ballot polling system.

So when the NRM top party organ, the central executive committee, endorsed the open ballot system as the modus operandi for its ever-high octane parliamentary primaries, there were high expectations on guaranteeing transparency. The EC spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, declined to be drawn into discussions of the NRM polls, but said a free, fair, transparent, and credible electoral process is a responsibility of all the actors involved in the elections. “Those elections were not organised by the EC. So I would not be qualified as a spokesperson of the Electoral Commission to begin pointing the finger at how they have done their job. I would like to ask you to wait for the EC on our processes on the roadmap of the EC and ask me how we will conduct the different processes of nominations and campaigns of the candidates, of the aspirants that want to be candidates. I am not qualified, and I am not briefed to monitor how political parties undertake and conduct their primaries,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

President Museveni broke his silence on the parliamentary primaries on July 20 and condemned the “mistakes” of altering results, tampering with registers, using violence resulting in death, and bribing voters with money during the NRM party primaries. “All our members need to understand that the leaders we elect are meant to implement government programmes to solve the solvable problems of the wanainchi. Omukyeno is a problem that could be solved if the necessary actions were taken,” the President said. Despite the reported low voter turnout in the parliamentary primaries, President Museveni further claimed that an estimated 9.22 million voters, out of the 18.5 million claimed by the party, had cast ballots in the parliamentary polls. “Therefore, 9.22 million members of our party turning up on July 17, 2025, for the NRM primaries, on a working day in the middle of the week, is not bad. Congratulations,” he said. On the other hand, some 7.95 million had voted in the primaries for LC5 and city mayors last Thursday, the President noted in a statement issued at the weekend. This number, he said, was tentative as some districts like Kiruhura were yet to submit their tally.

Contrasting numbers

The Electoral Commission says some 18.1 million were registered in the last 2021 general elections, but only 10.7 million cast their ballots. Conversely, the number of registered voters has been growing during each of the last six election cycles, except during the 2006 polls when the voters register shrank by 626,742 between 2001 and 2006. No reason are provided for in the EC documents. President Museveni, who campaigned in 2001 and declared he was offering himself for the last time, was declared the winner of the February 23, 2006 polls with 59.26 percent or 4.1 million votes, while his main challenger, Dr Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change, garnered 2.5 million votes or 37 percent. In the ruling on the presidential election results, the Supreme Court concurred that the elections were marred with irregularities but not sufficient to alter the final result.

The former coordinator of intelligence agencies, Gen David Sejusa, while in self-imposed exile in the UK, would later drop a bombshell in December 2013 that an army officer was involved in the engineering of the 2006 results. “There were two electoral commissions; the official one, and an unofficial shadow version operated by the military intelligence. The actual election results from polling stations were first sent to the unofficial commission, which then forwarded the doctored numbers, depriving Dr Besigye of victory, to the official commission,” the renegade former spymaster, who has since been rehabilitated, disclosed. A day after the February 2016 elections, Dr Besigye, currently in prison since last November on treason charges, was arrested after storming a gated house in the affluent Naguru neighborhood, guarded by the military, he claimed was being used for pre-marking ballots and manipulating election results.

Dr Gerald Karyeija, the associate professor of Public Administration at Uganda Management Institute, described the July 17 polls chaos as “a pointer to voter behaviour and electoral sociology.” “It means that what we are manifesting is not new and is not instantaneous. People have been perfecting the game over the years. So there is a group of Ugandans who think you cannot win an election without cheating. The President [Museveni] has said on national television that even he was cheated. So we need electoral hygiene right from the voters and also the candidates. It’s an electoral culture that has emerged, which undermines democracy because people win out of confidence and cheating and not necessarily out of competence,” Dr Karyeija averred. President Museveni has variously accused the Opposition of cheating and rigging.

In a statement on July 7, 2023 congratulating the Uganda Peoples Congress on winning the Oyam North parliamentary by-elections, the President said: “It is the Opposition that has been doing that around Kampala, with the incompetent NRM officials failing to catch them.” The 2026 general elections will be the seventh cycle during President Museveni’s four-decade long grip on power, and the fifth elections under the multi-party dispensation restored 20 years ago. Each of the last six elections has been marred by peculiar terms of omissions and commissions, starting with the introduction of money in elections in 1996 to woo voters as opposed to articulating issues. Today, there are more problems, from open rigging, open bribery, flouting laws to impunity and violence.



