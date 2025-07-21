NRM receives at least 97 petitions over chaotic primaries, more expected

By Monday night, Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party had received at least 97 petitions challenging the outcome of its chaotic internal primaries held July 17 for Member of Parliament flagbearers in the 2026 elections.

According to Enoch Barata, the Director of Legal Services at the NRM Secretariat, the petitions have been filed with the independent Election Disputes Tribunal that is currently operating at the NRM legal services tent in Kampala.

“We have so far received 97 election petitions at the registry of the election disputes tribunal. They are still being received," Barata told Monitor in an interview.

He explained that the majority of the complaints revolved around the conduct of registrars and how results were transmitted from the village level to the district tally centers.

"The main complaint is the alteration of results between the village and the district. That appears to be the major issue raised in most of the petitions. We've also received a few complaints of voter bribery. So far, we haven’t had any complaints related to violence," he stated.

Barata emphasized that the tribunal operates independently from the NRM Electoral Commission.

“There are many people around, but not all are petitioners. Those filing go directly to the desk. They are given a petition number, and it is recorded for purposes of hearing,” he said.

He clarified that petitioners have five days from the date of the declaration (July 17) to file their petition, and respondents also have five days to respond.

“If you do a quick calculation, since most declarations were made on Thursday, the deadline for filing and counter-filing will be around July 28. We expect hearings to start around July 30,” Barata explained.

Asked about the areas from which most petitions were coming, Barata said Kampala had the largest number so far, followed by a few from Karamoja, Kayunga, and parts of the Busoga sub-region.

“We’ve had most of them coming from Kampala, which is understandable because of the proximity. We’ve received one from Kayunga, one from Karamoja, and a few from Busoga. But we expect more to come in between now and Wednesday as people conclude other processes and file their petitions,” he added.

The NRM held party primaries for MP flag bearers on July 17, 2025, as part of its roadmap ahead of the 2026 general elections.

While the exercise was largely successful across the country, several regions reported irregularities.

These included delayed tallying, allegations of vote rigging, violence, and interference by candidates.

The party also postponed elections in some areas, such as Karamoja and Kigezi, due to logistical challenges or violence.

The internal election process is expected to continue with primaries for LC5 Chairpersons, Lord Mayors, City Mayors, and Division Mayors later in July.