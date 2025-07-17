NRM registrar admits ‘uneven ground in Lira’ ahead of tense primaries

Uganda’s ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), is heading into tense internal elections on Thursday, with officials acknowledging an uneven playing field and rising threats of violence in Lira District.

In a candid address to candidates, Lira District NRM Registrar Moses Okello told aspirants for the parliamentary flag that the primaries would proceed despite widespread concerns over fairness.

“I can clearly tell you the ground is not level,” Mr Okello admitted during a security meeting on Wednesday.

“And whoever has disorganized the ground—they are here—and it’s you, the candidates,” he added.

Though the registrar maintained the process was intact, he accused some contenders of fuelling public mistrust with baseless bribery accusations.

“Some have already started saying Moses was paid. That Hon Christine Akello paid me Shs20 million. If you make such allegations without evidence, we might go legal,” he said.

The warning came amid rising fears of unrest in Erute South and Erute North, where accusations of voter importation and threats of physical violence have cast a shadow over the campaign.

Mr George Abdul, vying to unseat politician Sam Engola in Erute South, alleged plans to ferry bouncers from Lira City to disrupt polling stations. He warned of local retaliation if outsiders interfered.

“I have already mobilized villagers to attack them with whatever they can arm themselves with,” Mr Abdul said.

In response, Mr Engola appealed to law enforcement for extra protection. “You have just heard him saying he has mobilized people with axes and pangas…so, be alert,” he told the District Police Commander (DPC).

Concerns about firearms were also raised. Mr Paul Anya Ogwang, another aspirant, urged police to prevent armed candidates or agents from entering polling venues.

“Some candidates are threatening their colleagues with guns,” he said.

The DPC, Mr Joseph Kamukama, assured candidates that security had been tightened. “We shall only allow five accredited people per venue. We shall protect the venue and all votes from polling stations to the tally centre,” he emphasized.

Okello added that ballot materials had arrived from Kampala and been verified to avoid fraud. “We have put an eye on them and I can assure you everything is intact,” he said.

Lira District’s internal elections will take place in 297 villages in Erute South and 372 in Erute North.

Four candidates are contesting in Erute North, including incumbent Christine Akello Gwok-adako. In Erute South, the race is between Mr Engola and Mr Abdul. The District Woman MP slot is uncontested, with incumbent Linda Auma returning unopposed.

While officials and security agencies pledged smooth proceedings, many observers fear Thursday’s vote could be marred by chaos.

“We are prepared to respond to any acts of hooliganism or disruption,” said Mr Kamukama. “But the responsibility ultimately lies with the candidates to keep this process peaceful.”

More than five campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote. Winners of Thursday's election will be flagbearers for the ruling party in the January 2026 general elections.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly urged candidates and their supporters to remain peaceful and lawful.