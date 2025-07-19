NRM reschedules Bufumbira South flagbearer vote after polling delays

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has rescheduled its flagbearer elections in seven villages of Bufumbira South to Tuesday, July 22, 2025, following a postponement caused by the failure of residents in the affected areas to participate in the earlier vote.

The new date was confirmed by Kisoro District Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Robert Tukamuhebwa, after consultations with the party’s national leadership.

The flagbearer race for Bufumbira South remains highly competitive, with five candidates still in the running: Sam Kwizera Bitangaro, Eng. Alex Niyonsaba Seruganda, Derrick Kwiringira, Mujanama Barnabas, and Kampire Phionah.

Voting will now be conducted in seven polling stations: Murambi, Migyeshi, and Nyabitara in Nyakinama Sub-county; Kabaya, Busoka, and Karambi in Nyarusiza Sub-county; and Muramba polling station at the Muramba Sub-county headquarters.

The need for re-elections follows two days of intense dialogue between candidates and local authorities after polling was disrupted or failed to take place entirely in the affected areas. On Friday, July 18, 2025, the candidates met with district security officials and NRM leadership to agree on a path forward.

Speaking to the press at 7:30 p.m. that evening, Deputy RDC Tukamuhebwa said the matter had been escalated to Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission.

“We consulted Kampala, and Dr. Tanga Odoi advised that if re-elections are to occur, the voter register must be strictly followed,” Tukamuhebwa stated.

NRM District Registrar Mujyambere Tadeo noted that the local commission could not act independently. “We are still waiting for a response from the National Electoral Commission, which will provide the final decision,” he said.

Tensions remain particularly high between frontrunners Eng. Alex Niyonsaba Seruganda and Sam Kwizera Bitangaro. Preliminary tallies show Seruganda narrowly ahead with 22,441 votes, just 203 votes more than Bitangaro’s 22,238.

Seruganda accused his rival’s supporters of inciting violence in the affected areas to disrupt the vote. “Elections in those areas were suspended because of violence initiated by my opponent’s supporters due to the high turnout from my side. As we await the National Electoral Commission’s decision, we urge our supporters to remain calm,” he said.

Bitangaro, however, expressed disappointment over the delays and the lack of a clear resolution during Friday’s meeting. “Security insists on re-elections, but the district registrar says nothing can be done without directives from the top authorities,” he said.

As the constituency braces for the rescheduled vote on Tuesday, the NRM national leadership is under pressure to ensure a transparent and peaceful process. The final outcome is expected to shape the party’s political strength in Bufumbira South, which has emerged as one of Kisoro’s most hotly contested constituencies.