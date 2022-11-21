NRM’s Karangwa Shs1b wedding excites Kayunga residents

NRM’s Moses Karangwa’s Shs1b wedding has excited locals in Kayunga District as it has become the talk of the area and in neighbouring districts.

The wedding which is slated for December 10 in Kayunga, has united rival politicians and locals

Karangwa is the the Kayunga District NRM chairman. He is going to wed his wife Ms Florence Kirabo with whom they have been married for 27 years and have seven children.

Mr Eleneo Lubega, the chairman of the organizing committee said Rt. Rev. Chritopher Kakooza, the bishop of Lugazi diocese would wed the couple at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Kayunga Town.

Besides being a fearless politician when it comes to NRM, Mr Karangwa is also a prominent Jinja-based businessman and owns cattle farms in Kayunga, Kamuli, Mubende and Luweero districts.

He is a confidant of Salim Saleh, President Museveni and his first son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Mr Karangwa said during his wedding fundraising meeting in Kayunga Town on Friday that he had invited 8,000 guests, saying President Museveni is expected to be the chief guest.

“We expect about 10,000 people to attend the reception which will be held at Ntenjeru football grounds. We would have had the reception in any hotel but we decided to put it in a football pitch because we expect a big turn up,” an excited Mr Karangwa said.

He said big shots in government including the Prime Minister, Gen. Salim Saleh, Rt Hon Anita Among, UPDF generals, members of parliament, and NRM big shots among others had confirmed attendance.

The couple according to the plan by organisers will fly in a helicopter from Jinja where they stay to Kayunga from where they will proceed to the church.

Mr Lubega, who said the wedding is not in any way politically motivated said residents in Kayunga would feast for two days.

“People are going to eat and drink. We have already received 24 cows to slaughter on that day and more are expected. We have booked enough beer for our people to drink for two days and those who don’t drink beer will be served with milk,” he said.

The decorators for the reception venue jetted in the country yesterday from Turkey to examine the site and then fly back after accessing the work they are going to do.

Mr Karangwa said he took the decision to get holy matrimonial because her daughters were about to wed in church and never wanted to be left behind.