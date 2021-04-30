NRM’s Kasamba loved farming and politics in equal measure

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

A good-humoured man, an influencer, an eloquent mobiliser, and an accomplished agriculturist, are some of the attributes to describe the late Mathias Kasamba.

The deceased was one of Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA ) and former Kakuuto Constituency legislator.

Kasamba, 58, died at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala, on Tuesday evening.

Mr Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the director of information, publicity and public relations at National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretariat, says Mr Kasamba had just been diagnosed with brain tumor.

“His death shocked us as a party because plans were underway to help him seek specialised treatment abroad,” he says.

As soon as news broke of his death, condolence messages poured in on social media and local radio stations, especially from his home district, Kyotera.

The late was also NRM’s director for mobilisation and cadre identification .

Mr Denis Ssebugwawo Kizza, the older brother of Kasamba, says he learnt a lot from him .

“We would get time and learn from his works, especially better farming practices. From him, I learnt modern ways of growing cereal crops and I also have a farm where I earn some good money,” he says.

His education

Kasamba went to Mayanja Primary School and later to Nkozi Primary School, where he sat for his Primary Leaving Examinations in 1979.

He later joined St Mary’s College, Kisubi (SMACK) for his O-Level from 1980 to 1984, before joining Busoga College, Mwiri for his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education in 1988.

“After sitting his UCE, he got stuck at home for two consecutive years as he was looking for school fees through farming,” Mr Ssebugwawo says.

In 1990, Kasamba joined Makerere University, where he obtained a degree in Social Work and Social Administration (SWASA).

After university, Kasamba decided to go to the village to engage in farming after a long unfruitful search for jobs.

“Right from childhood, Kasamba exhibited rare attributes and aptitude that phenomenally spurred him to greater heights and achievements in life,” Mr Ssebugwawo says.

Mr Charles Mbalangu, the deceased’s childhood friend, says they were inspired by the way Kasamba guided them on various developmental projects.

“When he came back to our village as a graduate, we tapped his agricultural knowledge. He clustered us into groups to do modern farming, he inspired us so much,” he says.

Between 1991 and 1994, Kasamba got employed as a field officer at Inter-Aid, a non-governmental organisation.

A year later, he joined International Care and Relief (ICR) as manager, where he engaged in supporting underprivileged families.

Mr Richard Njogerere, his former workmate at ICR, says Kasamba built a great network among Kakuuto residents.

“I worked with him during that period and we became great friends. He mentored me in a number of ventures, which I have practised to date. We have missed a great leader,” he says.

A few months later, Kasamba showed that he was not afraid to make bold moves even in the murky political waters and was elected direct councillor representing Kakuuto Sub-county in Rakai District.

Mr Isaac Byamugisha, who worked with the deceased at Rakai District Council, describes him as a courageous man who fronted developmental ideas.

“The country has missed a courageous and exemplary leader who was vibrant right from Rakai District Council to the floor the Parliament,” he says.

In 1996, Kasamba was involved in a motor accident at Botera on Masaka-Mutukula road and his left arm was amputated.

In 2001, he joined national politics after sailing through unopposed to replace former Kakuuto MP late Manuel Pinto.

He was also key in strategising for NRM in the recent general election and wooed many people to join the party.

Due to his unwavering love for farming, Kasamba has been running a 700-acre farm at Ttome Village, Kakuutu Sub-county, where he has been growing coffee, bananas, sweet potatoes, jackfruit and vegetables.

He was also into livestock farming, rearing cattle, goats and pigs as well as commercial tree planting.

In an interview with the Observer newspaper in 2018, Kasamba said his model farm had taken him more than two decades to make it a successful story.

“Many friends and relatives grieved over the loss of my hand, but I would tell them not to worry about me for I was determined to work and be better than those with two hands,” Kasamba said .

His plan, according to close friends and relatives, was to turn the model farm into a regional agricultural learning hub.

By the time of his death, Kasamba was the current chair of the EALA’s committee on agriculture ,natural resources and tourism. He was completing his second and last term at Arusha-based assembly, which ends on December 18, next year.

Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde, one of EALA’s representative, says Kasamba has been an expert in farming and food security .

“He [Kasamba] will be remembered for his unwavering quest for dialogue each time,” he says.

Family man

Ms Rose Nassiwa, the sister of Kasamba, says the deceased has been a strong pillar of the family and helped many of his siblings attain decent education.

“We could run to him whenever we have a problem, as a family, we have lost a father and unifier,” she says.

Ms Nassiwa said her brother was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 but he had recovered.

“After he was diagnosed with Covid-19, I took the responsibility of getting him herbal medicine which he was using for treatment and he got better. We are just surprised that he again fell sick and died,” she adds.

Mr Mark Kateregga, the chairperson of Mayanja-Katovu village, says news about Kasamba’s death struck him like thunderbolt .

“I was shocked when I received that sad news because I had not heard about his sickness. He has been very developmental and we are going to miss him as village,” he says.

Mr Kateregga says Kasamba has helped many orphans and has over the years encouraged residents to embrace commercial farming to fight household poverty.

He adds that Kasamba exhibited mature politics and never engaged in political mudslinging like most politicians.

“He has been a seasoned politician with a profound commitment to his country and his party, but he never hated those in Opposition. Some times he would crack jokes and ask those in Opposition to dine with him because they are all the same and their sole objective is to serve the people,” he says.

Kasamba was also known as a religious man, who contributed to the building of Kanamiti Church near his home village.

“He would hardly miss the Sunday services and would even assist couples to legalise their marriages through the Church to an extent of supporting them financially,” Mr Kateregga says.

Mr Christopher Kalemba, who succeeded Kasamba as Kakuuto legislator, praised the deceased for being exemplary, generous and a man of competence and character.

“Mr Kasamba was someone who would help anyone, I have always sought advice from him on many things and he will be sorely missed,” he says.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner Moses Ddumba says he was scheduled to visit the deceased’s farming projects next month.

“Unfortunately, he has passed on before taking us on a tour of his farm, ” Mr Ddumba adds.

Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the spokesperson at the NRM secretariat, said Kasamba will be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Mayanja-Katovu village, Katovu Parish, Kakuuto Sub-county at Kyotera District.

