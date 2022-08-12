NRM’s Kwizera bounces back to Parliament

Ruling NRM party candidate Eddie Kwizera Wa-Gahungu Thursday bounced back to parliament after he defeated his main challenger Mr Asgario Turyagyenda in the Bukimbiri county by-elections.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Kwizera polled 12,214 votes to defeat his closest challenger Mr Asgario Turyagyenda (IND) who got 10,105 votes. Others in the race were Mr Edward Mutabazi (ind) who obtained 308 votes while Mr James Owebeyi (FDC) garnered 280 votes.

“I am grateful to all the people that supported and I am ready to continue lobbying development programs for the good of all in Bukimbiri County,” Mr Kwizera said after he was declared winner by Kisoro District EC returning officer Daniel Nayebare.

Meantime, the opposition candidates in the race decried intimidation and harassment by security agencies adding that they were gathering evidence to petition court again.

“Why should we have all these security operatives and Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) from different areas in this by-election?” said FDC candidate Mr James Owebeyi.

Police commissioner for operations CP Denis Namuwoza said although they had few cases of voter bribery, the voting exercise was largely peaceful.

“We have registered a case in which the wind screen of a vehicle belonging to a Roman Catholic priest was damaged by yet to be known people in Nyundo Sub County. We arrested two people that include Mr James Agaba and Mr Christopher Karimunda on allegations that they were involved in voter bribery and the police are investigating the matter,” CP Namuwoza told Monitor on Thursday.