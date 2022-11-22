NRM's Majambere petitions UHRC over assassination claims

National Resistance Movement (NRM) party activist Ivan Kamuntu Majambere has petitioned Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), alleging that his life is in danger after reportedly receiving several calls from unknown sources threatening to kill him and his family.

In the complaint notice to the UHRC, Mr Majambere asked the chairperson of the commission to help him seek asylum in the United States to save his life.

“There are many threats of killing me, which I am receiving from different National Unity Platform (NUP) political party members. This has forced me to reach out to you for help and facilitate me seek for asylum in the US before I am killed in Uganda,” the complaint notice reads in part.

“Whereas I contacted security immediately I started receiving the threats, I have not been helped and now the threats are too much for me to handle because they are monitoring my movements and those of my family members,” he added.

Last month, a section of allegedly NUP supporters clashed with the NRM group at the burial of late Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli at Kadunda Village, Nakaseke District, leaving Mr Majambere and others injured.

While appearing at the UHRC offices in Kampala yesterday, Mr Majambere who walked with the aid of crutches, told journalists that the October beatings caused serious injuries to his body.

“I was severely beaten, I lost some teeth on my left lower jaw, when they took me to the hospital the doctors found that my skull, liver and bladder were damaged. Since then, I cannot walk by myself because of the severe pain in both legs,” Mr Majambere said.

A few days after chaotic incidents in Nakaseke, the UHRC asked police to investigate the matter. The victims and the public continue to wait for the police report and subsequent arrests of the culprits.

Talking to journalists yesterday, the chairperson of the commission, Ms Mariam Wangadya, condemned the violent acts against Mr Majambere, saying they were still following up the matter closely to ensure that all victims of assault at the burial get justice.

However, Ms Wangadya dismissed Mr Majambere’s request for asylum.

“Majambere asked my office to facilitate him to seek asylum in the US, but this is beyond my authority and we cannot allow citizens to flee the country yet we have security organs which can investigate the insecurity issue raised by any Ugandan,” Ms Wangadya said.