NRM’s Mbonye defects to NUP, secures nomination for Kisoro Woman MP seat

Ms Hellen Mbonye, a former National Resistance Movement (NRM) contender in the 2024 Kisoro District Woman MP by-election, has defected to the National Unity Platform (NUP), citing unfair treatment by the ruling party.

Ms Mbonye was nominated on October 22, 2025, at 4:10 pm by Kisoro District Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Mr Daniel Nayebare, to contest for the district Woman MP seat on the NUP ticket.

Addressing the media after her nomination, Ms Mbonye called for an end to intimidation of NUP candidates and supporters in the district.

“Security officers must respect our constitutional right to participate in Uganda’s elections. We are here to compete fairly and bring change in the lives of Kisoro’s women,” she said.

Mbonye’s nomination was part of a broader exercise that saw 13 candidates vying for various Parliamentary seats in Kisoro successfully nominated on the first day of the nomination exercise. The exercise held at Kisoro District Council Hall is expected to end today, October 23, 2025 across the country.

The nominated candidates on the first day include;

Bukimbiri County: Turyagyenda Asgario (NRM) and Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu (Independent).

Kisoro Municipality: Dr Leo Mfitimana (Independent), Sam Byibesho (NRM) and Derrick Ndayishimye (NUP).

Bufumbira North: Daniel Ngirabakunzi (DP) and John Kamara Nizeyimana (Independent).

Bufumbira East: Abel Bizimana (Independent) and Tumwizere Christopher (Independent).

Kisoro Woman MP: Hellen Mbonye (NUP).

Bufumbira South: Sam K. Bitangaro (Independent), Eng Alex Niyonsaba Seruganda (NRM) and Munyambazi Adam (ANT).

The nomination process unfolded under tight security, particularly in Bufumbira South, where Kisoro District Police Commander, Mr Ben Niwamanya Kashumbusha, deployed additional forces following intelligence reports of potential violence between supporters of Mr Bitangaro and Mr Seruganda. To avert clashes, Niwamanya convened a meeting with the candidates, assigning security escorts to their respective post-nomination rallies to ensure peaceful campaign launches.

“We’re here to maintain order and allow candidates to present their manifestos safely,” Mr Niwamanya stated.



