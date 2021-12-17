NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

NRM officials have congratulated Mr Muwonge who called for unity among the people of Kayunga after being declared winner while NUP rejected the results saying the election was rigged.

“In broad day light, Museveni robs the victory of the people, and declares his candidate in Kayunga! Despite the stuffing and all manner of rigging, the signed DR forms give us a 15,000 votes lead. Ugandans will have to decide the next course of action,” NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine tweeted on Friday morning.

The seat fell vacant following the death of NUP’s Mohamed Ffeffekka Sserubogo in June, after one month in office.