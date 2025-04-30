NRM's Nambi accuses Nalukoola of witness bribery

The legal team representing Faridah Nambi Kigongo, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, has accused Elias Nalukoola, the newly elected Kawempe North Member of Parliament, and his lawyers of bribing three of their witnesses in an ongoing election petition.

Nambi's lead counsel, Ahmed Mukasa Kalule, while appearing before High Court’s Civil Division, presided over by Justice Bernard Namanya, argued that Nalukoola's team allegedly bribed three witnesses.

The witnesses in question are Nathan Kayemba Muwaguzi, George Mawumbe George William, and Ben Mukasa Ntale. Kalule claimed that Nalukoola's lawyers unlawfully persuaded the witnesses to withdraw their affidavits, violating Rule 19 of the Advocates' Professional Code of Conduct.

"...The proper procedure would have been for Nalukoola’s lawyers to wait for the witnesses to appear in court for cross-examination to test their credibility," Kalule told the court.

This rule emphasises the importance of upholding professional ethics and avoiding any actions that could compromise the integrity of legal proceedings.

He also asked the court to bar Nalukoola's legal team from contacting his witnesses and to consider punitive measures against them.

"For my colleagues who prepared the affidavits and should know better, the law provides for two types of punishment. Courts may penalize them immediately under Section 24 of the Advocates Act or refer them to the Law Council," Mr Kalule said.

Justice Bernard Namanya adjourned the hearing to May 5 to allow Nalukoola time to respond to the allegations. The judge also directed Nalukoola's lawyers and the Electoral Commission to file additional affidavits by May 9, ahead of the petition's preliminary hearing.

The allegations are part of Nambi's petition contesting the results of the Kawempe North by-election. She cites electoral irregularities and malpractices, including campaigning on polling day, obstruction of voters, and bribery.

Nalukoola has denied all allegations, while the Electoral Commission maintains that the election was free, fair, and was conducted impartially.







