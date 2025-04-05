NRM’s Nayebale blunts threat from Bobi’s sister

Gomba as a district came into existence in 2010 after it was carved from the greater Mpigi, but it’s famous for hosting President Museveni’s countryside farm.

This is at a village called Kisozi, where the president rears hundreds of cows. Sometimes, Mr Museveni has used his Kisozi farm to beat his National Resistance Movement (NRM) lawmakers into supporting his position. This was precisely the case when the plug was pulled on the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). Although Gomba, for years, has become synonymous with Museveni’s farm, tucked away in Buganda’s cattle corridor, it has in recent times, come to be known as the ancestral district of Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Born in Gomba’s Kyengonza Sub-county, Wasinda Village, Mr Kyagulanyi’s emergence on the political scene has changed the election projections in Buganda. Gomba is an example of this political change because in 2021, Mr Kyagulanyi stunned the establishment when he beat Museveni in this district with a difference of 4,449 votes. Gomba joined the various areas of Luweero Triangle—an area north of Kampala that Museveni and his ragtag rebels used as a sanctuary to wage guerrilla warfare that catapulted him to power—which for the first time voted against Mr Museveni as NUP’s Kyagulanyi gained a foothold in his home district.

Bobi Wine’s sister

While the Ganda inhabitants of Gomba are mainly cultivators, the migrants from western Uganda are cattle keepers. Despite coming up short at the presidential level, the NRM won the District Woman representative race where Sylvia Nayebale beat Mr Kyagulanyi’s sister Betty Ssentamu with a difference of 7,596 votes. Ms Ssentamu dragged Ms Nayebale and the Electoral Commission (EC) to the High Court in Mpigi, accusing them of falsifying the results in Kasambya Parish in Kyayi Sub-county.Whereas Ms Ssentamu argued that the number of votes counted did not tally with those on the declaration forms, High Court Judge Richard Wejuli Wabwire dismissed the case on a technicality. This was after Ms Ssentamu paid court fees of Shs100,000 instead of the required Shs150,000. Ms Ssentamu, through her lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, wasn’t ready to let go and took the battle to the Court of Appeal where she insisted the High Court should have treated the non-payment of the full court fees as a minor error to be corrected by ordering her to make the required payment.

She further added that a mistake, negligence, oversight or error done by her counsel shouldn’t cost her justice. Her arguments seemed to have persuaded the Court of Appeal justices—Elizabeth Musoke, Irene Mulyagonja and Monica Mugenyi—who set aside Justice Wabwire’s orders and ordered Ms Ssentamu to pay Shs50,000 in court fees and sent back the entire case for retrial. The three Court of Appeal justices adjudged that rules of the Civil Procedure Act unequivocally grant courts the discretion to allow a party that has not paid an applicable fee or has only paid a part of it to make good on the shortfall. “We thus find that the trial court did have the discretion to allow the appellant to pay the shortfall on the prescribed court fees and erred in obviating that discretionary duty…. We are satisfied, therefore, that although the petition was indeed improperly presented before the trial court given the non-payment of the requisite court fees, the trial judge wrongly dismissed it on that basis without exercising the judicial discretion available to him under Section 97 of the CPA,” ruled the panel.

Lightning strikes twice

Still, the case didn’t go NUP’s way. Justice Alex Mackay Ajiji, who had taken over from Justice Wabwire, dismissed it because there was no evidence left on the court record after expunging the supporting evidence contained in the declaration form of results that, he said, were not certified copies from the EC.

In what appeared to be a technicality, Justice Ajiji said it was not enough for Ms Ssentamu to only apply for the declaration forms from the EC. The petitioner, the judge added, ought to have attached proof that she paid for the same as required by the laws governing election matters. Justice Ajiji’s ruling appeared to be the final straw that broke Ms Ssentamu’s back, thus giving Ms Nayebale another five years in Parliament. The resistance was a sign of the times as NUP got a foothold in rural Buganda. The energy that NUP had brought into the fight for the Gomba District woman representative race is clear when one follows the records as it had always been an NRM affair. When Gomba was first formed in 2010, the winner of the 2011 district woman representative race was NRM’s Nakato Kyabangi Katusiime, who cruised to victory virtually unopposed. The term, however, didn’t go well for Ms Kyabangi because in 2014, she was sentenced by a High Court registrar to six months in civil prison after failing to pay a debt worth Shs78m. Ms Kyabangi didn’t recover from this as she lost the NRM primaries for the 2016 election to Ms Nayebale. With no Opposition party stepping up to the plate, the district woman representative race boiled down to two NRM candidates. Ms Nayebale emerged as the victor with 33,421 votes, while Ms Kyabangi, who stood as an NRM-aligned independent, placed second with 14,244 votes.