NRM’s Orone wins Gogonyo County MP by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) Thursday declared the National Resistance Movement candidate Mr Derrick Orone as duly elected Member of Parliament in the Gogonyo County MP by-election.

Mr Orone polled 19,199 Votes against his main challenger, Mr Joseph Okoboi of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) who polled 519 despite having pulled out of the race in favor of the NRM candidate.

““I am extremely happy that we have made it. My opponents messed up my programme for the people of Gogonyo County by spending almost a full year in courts of law over non-issues,” he said.

Mr Orone added: “Even the Shs400 million invested in the court battles and nearly Shs300millions in campaigns could have done something good for the people.”

The poll had attracted three candidates including Issa Bantalibu Taligola (Ind) and Joseph Okoboi Opolot (NUP). However, opposition candidates withdrew candidature during President Museveni’s August 9 visit to the area.

While declaring the results at the Pallisa District EC offices, the district election administrator, Mr Daniel Othieno, observed that “the exercise was calm and peaceful with no electoral offences committed as police deployed heavily to counter any chaos.”

From a pool of 25, 612 total registered voters, 19,718 votes were valid amid 257 invalid ballots.