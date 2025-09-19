NRM’s Rwangomani ‘abducted’ by security operatives

The family of Mr Amos Rwangomani, one of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadres in Mbarara City, Western Uganda are distressed after he was reportedly abducted and disappeared by individuals believed to be security operatives.

Mr Rwangomani was reportedly picked on August 14, while at Mulago business centre where he was having lunch and has not been seen since then.

"Some two guys came. They just called him and took him to the car. He went. Since then, we haven't known where he is. No communication. We don't know if he is alive or dead,” Mr Rwangomani’s wife, Ms Clare Atekateka said.

Ms Atekateka said she and other family members are distressed since they don’t know how or where to find her husband.

“It has now been a month since he was picked. All the children are still stranded home because of lack of school fees. They have not gone back to school. We are just ordinary people with no source of income. He has been our sole bread winner, taking care of his immediate family and other relatives,” she said.

According to Ms Atekateka, the health condition of Mr Rwangomani’s mother has been deteriorating ever since her son was disappeared.

“His mother who has heart problems is now bedridden. She has fainted several times ever since she learnt of her son’s disappearance, and we are worried she might die soon,’’ Ms Atekateka said.

“I know they are (security agencies) holding him, but they are denying. Friends and family members are all living in fear. We don’t know what or who’s next. Let them produce him in court or if he’s dead, let them give us his body," she added.

It is because of such fears that Mr Rwangomani’s family has filed a habeas corpus application in the High Court of Kampala seeking an order directing the army and the Attorney General to produce him- dead or alive.

The application was filed on September 5, 2025 by the family lawyer, Mr Amos Rwangomani Turinawe, against the Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj Gen David Mugisha and the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

Mr Rwangomani's disappearance comes amid a spate of abduction of opposition supporters as the state renews its crackdown on dissenting voices ahead of the 2026 General Election.



