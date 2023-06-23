NRM Secretariat leaders pray for Museveni

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretariat has offered prayers for President Museveni’s complete recovery from Covid-19 as they ended a mobilisation tour of Wakiso District.

In Busiro County, deputy party secretary general Rose Namayanja, vice chairperson (central) Godfrey Kiwanda and national party treasurer Barbara Nekesa joined Wakiso RDC Justine Mbabazi and other leaders to pray for the President.

The leaders said although Mr Museveni has resumed his duties, he needs more prayers in the wake of fresh challenges affecting the country.

“Our motto is ‘For God and My Country’. Therefore, we cannot stop praying for the fountain of honour so as to deliver excellent services to our great country,” Ms Namayanja said.

Mr Museveni resumed duties on Monday with a Cabinet meeting following a brief isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19.

During the same meeting, Mr Kiwanda dismissed claims that the ruling party does not have support in central region.

“What made us perform poorly in the last elections was divisions within our party where those who lost in the primaries didn’t support the party flag bearers. What wins an election is a strong candidate fully backed by all party members,” he added.

The vice chairperson asked the leaders to prioritise the interests of the party and reconcile with fellow members.

“Going forward, we must have consensus for flag bearers to avoid divisions within the party. Let the love for our party come first when serving it regardless of the positions we hold,” Mr Kiwanda stated.

Ms Namayanja said: “We came to hear what is on the ground and know the challenges facing our people down here. This is the first time since we started party politics that we are having this kind of meeting with our grass root leaders at constituency levels.”

Ms Nekesa said the tours were commissioned by national party chairperson Museveni to establish issues affecting the ordinary people.

“Our chairman cares about your well-being as leaders in the party. It is the reason he directed us to come and meet with you,” she said.