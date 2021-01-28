NRM secures first win in Masaka as party sends two youths to city council

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has won both female and male youth positions in Masaka City, the first major win the party has recorded in the area since general elections started early this month.

NRM has in the past couple of weeks been struggling to secure positions in Masaka City after all political offices including parliamentary and mayoral slots were won by opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP).

NUP also commands majority in the city council.

During Wednesday youth elections held at Masaka Sports Club, Mr Rogers Buregeya (NRM) polled 164 votes after beating Anthony Ssali of NUP who got 56 votes for male youth seat in Masaka City while Ms Rosette Nansubuga (NRM) polled 156 votes for the female youth seat beating Ms Hawa Namugenyi (NUP)by 100 votes.

According to Mr Buregeya, the youth decided to vote for leaders who will work for them without looking at their political colors.

"The election results are a clear indication that the youth in Masaka want NRM to be closer to them and they are sure that with our closeness to them their issues will be addressed," he said.

Advertisement

Ms Nansubuga urged government to support youth in Masaka to avoid further frustrations like it was the case in the just concluded elections.

“We ask government to work for youth and listen to their problems if we are to regain our lost support in Masaka. If youth issues are not prioritized, then we have a big mountain to climb,” she said.

Mr Peter Ssekungu who is the,Masaka District NRM chairperson said winning the two youth seats in the city council had energized them and they hope to win even the forthcoming sub county chairperson elections due February 3 .

However, Mr Ssali, said a big number of their voters were denied access to the election venue while others were bribed by NRM bigwigs in the district.

“After losing terribly in the parliamentary and local council elections, they [NRM] chose to hijack the elections for interest groups like youth as usual to get some positions,” he said.

Masaka is traditionally known as a Democratic Party stronghold, given the fact that one of its founders Ben Kiwanuka is a son of the soil.

However, due to unending internal bickering in DP, the party has since lost its political base in the area and majority of its members are currently associating with the newly formed NUP headed by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

editorial@ug.nationalmedia.com