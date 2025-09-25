NRM seeks reconciliation with independents to boost party unity

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is embarking on a reconciliatory effort to prevent NRM-leaning independents from contesting against flag bearers in the 2026 General Elections.

According to party officials, if these independents are allowed to contest, the party might lose in some districts, particularly in parliamentary and LCV races, to the opposition.

NRM's national vice chairman for eastern Uganda, Calvin David Echodu, emphasised the need for party members to iron out their differences stemming from internal party primaries.

"We want to encourage our brothers and sisters who lost not to be discouraged. There's room for all of us in NRM. NRM is inclusive and believes in having everybody on board," Echodu said.

Echodu's efforts are focused on the Elgon and Bugisu sub-regions, where he has held meetings with regional party executives, flag bearers, and runners-up for positions of directly elected members of parliament and LCV district chairpersons. Godfrey Wakooli Matembu, flag bearer and incumbent Member of Parliament for Butiru County, urged party members to mobilize support for all flag bearers, not just the party chairman.

"We now call upon the party leadership to crack a whip on those who do not stay on the cause of our party principles, especially the independents," Matembu said.

However, not all party members agree with this approach. Ritah Namuwenge, who lost the NRM primaries for Mbale city woman MP, questioned the party's sudden interest in reconciliation.

"Where was the party when people were rigging votes before coming in now to convince us to reconcile with those who brought wounds to our hearts in the party elections?" Namuwenge asked.

Some party members, like Vincent Woboya, who lost the Budadiri West Member of Parliament primary, have decided to run as independents.

"When it comes to mobilizing for the president, we shall all unite and look for the president's votes, but when it comes to flag bearers, it will be very hard because what reflected in the primaries were not facts in most areas," Woboya said.

In contrast, Wilson Kamoti Wasunguyi, the incumbent LC V Chairman of Bududa district, conceded defeat after losing the primaries and promised to mobilize support for the party flag bearers.

Wasunguyi attributed his loss to the unfulfilled pledge by President Museveni to construct the 25.8km Bududa-Bubulo circular road.

Leaders in the Sebei region are calling on President Museveni to fulfill his pledges to the people, citing lack of appointments and delayed implementation of projects.

"Sebei was affected by cattle rustlers, but nothing has been done, and yet we are still loyal," said Twalla Fadil, NRM flag bearer for Tingei County.



