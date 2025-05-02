NRM stalwarts form coalition to challenge Mukula candidature for vice chair

A section of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) stalwarts from Teso, Karamoja and Bukedi sub regions have formed a coalition they say will help eject Mike Mukula from the position of party vice chairperson for eastern region, accusing him of suffocating party growth.



The NRM supporters, majority of whom are the former campaign managers for Sanjay Tanna in the previous campaigns for the position of the NRM vice chairperson for eastern region, told journalists on Friday that Mr Mukula has failed to groom the young blood in the party and has continued to play divisive politics in the region.



Mr Jimmy Alex Edotu, the LC5 councilor representing Atiira in Serere District local government said that based on that background, they have decided to throw their support behind David Calvin Echodu for the position of the NRM vice chairperson for eastern region.



He said that Mr Mukula is partly responsible for the poverty in the Teso sub region, reasoning that in the 30 years that he has been sitting in the NRM secretariat, he has not raised matters that affect Teso, Busigu, Karamoja, Busoga, and Bukedi sub regions.



“You can’t sit in the NRM secretariat when you have no plans for the people of eastern Uganda,” he said.

Mr Edotu said that instead of cultivating a spirit of unity in the party, the current vice chairperson for eastern region has instead fueled fights.



“Who of you didn’t see what happened in Katakwi District when they denied Alupo the NRM ticket, she went ahead to contest as an independent and when she passed, the president in his wisdom appointed her as his vice,” he said.



Mr Sadick Wandera Okello, NRM delegate from Kaberamaido District said that their decision to support Mr Echodu is premised on the fact that Mukula has not given the people of greater Kaberamaido a listening ear.



He added that after thorough soul searching, they have zeroed on supporting Mr Echodu who comes into the race with humility and has a broader vision for the NRM party anchored on mutual respect and growth.



The other persons eyeing for the seat are the minister for defence affairs Jacob Oboth Oboth and Dr Musa Lumumba.



Mr George Otome, NRM delegate from Moroto said that there is a gap between the people and the leadership at the apex.



He said that there are no reports moving from the grassroots to the president who is the party’s national chairman and that this must change, “Leaders should be approachable, the people are stranded and they don’t know who to approach.”



Ms Teddy Acam, the national NRM party mobilizer in the office of the president, a former Sanjya Tanna campaign manager, said despite having the goodwill from president Museveni, those who are meant to extend the services from the top to the grassroots have slept on their job, adding that it is the reason they have chosen to bring new energy into the NRM party for the vice chairperson for eastern region.



“We don’t have any personal difference with Mukula apart from our desire to steer our NRM party that is built on cohesion which he has failed to achieve,” Ms Acam said.



She said that some of the NRM leaders only remember to get to the people during times of campaigns but thereafter they vanish in thin air.



Mr Charles Okello, one of Mike Mukula’s campaign agents in the race for NRM vice chairperson for eastern region said that they are not moved by the political rhetoric, adding that they will take their views to the NRM structures for consideration ahead of the election for the position for NRM vice chairperson.



He added that they are not also sleeping as team Mukula, we are putting our achievements and mission for the next term before the NRM delegates.

Mr Okello said that it is Mukula who is a formidable person to still steer the NRM in the eastern region.