NRM sued for delayed internal elections

Some members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have filed a lawsuit against their leaders, accusing them of failing to hold internal elections.

In the case filed before the High Court, members of the Revivalist Movement claim internal elections are fundamental to NRM’s democratic structure.

The Revivalist Movement cited the recent Kisoro District Woman parliamentary by-election, arguing that lack of top-level party support led to what they described as disorganised primary elections and an eventual loss.

“We are seeking an order to block NRM leaders from conducting party activities and forcing them to hold elections,” said Keith Kyazuri, a partner at Matrix Advocates.

The party’s secretary general, and the chairperson of the party’s electoral commission, are named as respondents in the case.

The High Court of Uganda has not yet set a date for the hearing of the lawsuit, which was filed on October 21.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala yesterday, Mr Isaac Rukanda, the leader of the Revivalist Movement, said: “...no internal elections have been conducted since 2016. This neglect has allowed leaders at levels whose term expired in 2020 to continue serving a second term and occupying offices illegally for five years,” Mr Rukanda said.

The NRM constitution mandates a five-year term for elected officials, with the option for re-election.

Similarly, Article 71(c) of the Ugandan Constitution requires political parties to maintain democratic principles internally. The party leaders had initially blamed Covid-19 for delays in holding the internal elections. Last year, the party released a roadmap for conducting the elections but it was not followed.

Mr Sam Mucunguzi, another member of the Revivalist Movement, said: “Party cards were last issued in 2015, meaning the leadership is asleep instead of mobilising and recruiting new members.”

While some NRM leaders claimed that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) has power to indefinitely postpone the internal polls, the Revivalist Movement claimed the party’s top decision-making body can only extend terms by six months while organising elections.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong could not be reached for comment by press time.

But NRM electoral commission chairperson Tanga Odoi confirmed that he had issued a roadmap for internal elections but CEC paused it to first update the party register.