NRM sued over ring-fencing party positions

A man claiming to be a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has sued the party, alleging that top positions such as presidential flag bearer are ring-fenced.

Mr Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayunga avers that the 1995 Ugandan Constitution and national objectives and directives of state demand that all Ugandans have access to leadership positions at all levels.

He also contends that Article 44 (2) of the NRM constitution provides that a presidential candidate for NRM shall be elected by the national conference as recommended by National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Articles 12 (3)e, 13 (3)f and 44 (2)a of the NRM constitution infringes on the additional rights of Ugandans, including the petitioner (Nsubuga) to offer themselves for leadership of the NRM party and as NRM presidential flag bearers,” court documents filed before the Constitutional Court on October 27 read in part.

He adds: “Articles 12 (3)e, 13 (3)f and 44 (2)a of the NRM constitution contravene the universally acceptable constitutional facet or rule against bias as CEC (Central Executive Committee) members sit and determine matters in their own causes.”

In his affidavit, Mr Nsubuga claims that the 2026 elections will see certain NRM positions ring-fenced if the court does not address the discrimination in the party. He further faults the party’s constitution for ensuring that NRM has had only one national vice chairperson and one presidential flag bearer since its inception.

Party members who have tried to contest for the said positions have been blocked by CEC. This, he adds, is against the 1995 Constitution that espouses equality for all people to have access to leadership positions at all levels.

“To amplify the above, the national chairperson is the head of CEC, who usually is interested in being the party presidential flag bearer and is the one who chairs CEC to recommend candidates for national chairperson and presidential flag bearer to NEC,” the petitioner contends, adding, “Little wonder no other candidate has ever been recommended.”