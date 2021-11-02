NRM sued over ring-fencing party positions

NRM party chairman President Museveni with MPs and other party members during a retreat in Kyankwazi in 2019. PHOTO | FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Trend. In April 2019, a group of NRM MPs petitioned the same court, seeking to nullify the endorsement of President Museveni as the party’s sole candidate for the 2021 presidential elections.
  • Led by MP Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga), the NRM legislators  were seeking court’s declarations that the act of the party’s CEC in endorsing him was inconsistent with the constitution.

A man claiming to be a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has sued the party, alleging that top positions such as presidential flag bearer are ring-fenced.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.